Celebrity Cricket League 2023, Match 11, Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Bengal Tigers and Bhojpuri Dabbangs are set to lock horns in Match No. 11 of the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 on Sunday, March 5. The match will take place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum.

The Tigers haven’t had the best of campaigns in the tournament by any stretch of the imagination. They are placed seventh in the points table with a poor net run rate of -1.45 and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

The Tigers will go into the match after losing to Telugu Warriors by eight wickets. After being asked to track down 115, the Warriors romped home with 11 balls to spare. Jishu Sengupta’s 83-run knock went in vain.

The Dabbangs, led by Manoj Tiwari, are placed third in the table with four points and a net run rate of 1.568. They will go into the match after beating Chennai Rhinos by eight wickets.

Skipper Tiwari won the Player of the Match award for playing a match-winning knock under pressure against the Rhinos on February 25.

Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs Match Details:

Match: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Match 11, Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Date and Time: March 5, 2022, Sunday, 02:30 pm IST

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Trivandrum

Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs Pitch Report

The pitch in Trivandrum is expected to be a decent one for batting. Bowlers may not have a lot of say. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the preferred option for teams.

Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs Weather Forecast

There will be around a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain at 4 PM, which could lead to delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 32-degree Celsius mark.

Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs Probable XIs

Bengal Tigers

Uday, Indrasish, Mohan, Suman, Joy, Joe, Yusuf, Jeetu Kamal, Jammy, Ratnadip Ghosh, Ananda Chowdhury, Sandy

Bhojpuri Dabbangs

Manoj Tiwari (Captain), Dinesh Lal Yadav (Vice Captain), Ravi Kishan, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Rahul Singh, Ajhoy Sharma, Prakash Jais, Asghar Khan, Aditya, Vikrant Singh

Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs Match Prediction

Bhojpuri Dabbangs have been pretty impressive in the tournament while the Tigers haven’t had the rub of green go their way. The Dabbangs will go into the match as favorites.

Prediction: Bhojpuri Dabbangs to win the match.

Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Zee Network

Live Streaming: Zee5

