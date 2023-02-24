Celebrity Cricket League 2023, Match 6, Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Bengal Tigers and Telugu Warriors are set to lock horns in Match No.6 of the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 on Saturday, February 25. The match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The Tigers are currently placed sixth in the table with a net run rate of -1.461. They lost to Karnataka Bulldozers by eight wickets in the opening game and will look to make a comeback.

After batting first, the Tigers scored 73 for the loss of eight wickets. In response, the Bulldozers took a 20-run lead. Bengal only managed to set their opponents a target of 57 runs and the Bulldozers romped home without having to break a sweat.

The Warriors, led by Akhil Akkineni, made a stupendous start to their campaign are placed second in the table with a net run rate of 3.2. They defeated C3 Kerala Strikers by 64 runs in Raipur.

The Warriors raced to 154 in their first innings, after which the Strikers scored 98 for the loss of five wickets. After setting a target of 170 to win, the Strikers fell way short of the target.

Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors Match Details:

Match: Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors, Match 6, Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Date and Time: February 25, 2022, Saturday, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch in Jaipur is expected to be a decent one for batting. The pacers are expected to extract quite a bit from the track. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 20s.

Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors Probable XIs

Bengal Tigers

Uday, Indrasish, Mohan, Suman, Joy, Joe, Yusuf, Jeetu Kamal, Jammy, Ratnadip Ghosh, Ananda Chowdhury, Sandy

Telugu Warriors

Akhil Akkineni (captain), Venkatesh, Sachin Joshi, Sudheer Babu, Tarun, Prince Cecil, Sai Dharam Tej, Ajay, ESD, Ashwin Babu, Aadarsh

Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors Match Prediction

The Warriors are in red-hot form after their stupendous batting performance in their previous game. They should be able to beat the Tigers, who look a tad short of firepower.

Prediction: Telugu Warriors to win the match.

Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Zee Network

Live Streaming: Zee5

Poll : Akhil Akkineni to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes