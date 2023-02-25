C3 Kerala Strikers and Karnataka Bulldozers will lock horns in Match No. 7 of the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 on Sunday, February 26. The match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The Strikers, led by Kunchacko Boban, are placed seventh in the table with a net run rate of -3.200. They will go into the game after losing to the Telugu Warriors by 64 runs on February 19 in Raipur.

The Warriors made the game a one-sided affair after scoring 154 in their first innings. They made it tougher for the Strikers by amassing 119 in their second innings. Chasing 170, the Strikers finished with 105 for six.

The Bulldozers are placed third in the table with a net run rate of +1.461. They will go into their next game after handing the Bengal Tigers a heavy eight-wicket defeat on February 18 in Raipur.

At the end of the first innings, the Bulldozers took a crucial 20-run lead. Thereafter, they restricted the Tigers to 76 for six and chased down the target of 57 without much fuss.

C3 Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers Match Details:

Match: C3 Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers, Match 7, Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Date and Time: February 26, 2023, Sunday, 02:30 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

C3 Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers Pitch Report

The pitch in Jaipur is expected to be kind to the batters, but the pacers also have chances of tasting success. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

C3 Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers Weather Forecast

There isn’t any chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be on the lower side.

C3 Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers Probable XIs

C3 Kerala Strikers

Kunchacko Boban (Captain), Indrajith, Asif Ali, Rajeev Pillai, Vivek Gopan, Unni Mukundan, Siju Wilson, Manikuttan, Vijay Yesudas, Saiju Kurup, Vinu Mohan,

Karnataka Bulldozers

Pradeep, Rajeev H, Sudeep Kiccha, Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Sourav Lokesh

C3 Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers Match Prediction

The Bulldozers have a stronger bowling attack compared to the Strikers and that should help them win the upcoming match of the tournament.

Prediction: Karnataka Bulldozers to win the match.

C3 Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Zee Network

Live Streaming: Zee5

