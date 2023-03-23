Bhojpuri Dabbangs and Mumbai Heroes are set to face off in Match No. 16 of the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 on Friday, March 24. The match will take place at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The Dabbangs, led by Manoj Tiwari, have had an excellent campaign thus far. They finished second in the points table with eight points and a net run rate of 2.175. They will be high on confidence after winning four matches on the trot.

The Dabbangs will go into the game after beating C3 Kerala Strikers by 75 runs on Saturday, March 11.

The Heroes, captained by Riteish Deshmukh, started their journey with a massive 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Chennai Rhinos. But they have made a comeback since then by winning three matches in a row.

The Heroes finished third in the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.407. They will go into the game after beating Jisshu Sengupta’s Bengal Tigers by 16 runs.

Bhojpuri Dabbangs vs Mumbai Heroes Match Details:

Match: Bhojpuri Dabbangs vs Mumbai Heroes, Semi-Final 1, Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Date and Time: March 24, 2023, Friday, 02:30 pm IST

Venue: Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Bhojpuri Dabbangs vs Mumbai Heroes Pitch Report

The second ODI between India and Australia took place in Vizag. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss. The pitch is expected to be good for batting, but there will be help on offer for the fast bowlers.

Bhojpuri Dabbangs vs Mumbai Heroes Weather Forecast

There will be a 40 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the game. Temperatures will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark.

Bhojpuri Dabbangs vs Mumbai Heroes Probable XIs

Bhojpuri Dabbangs

Manoj Tiwari (Captain), Dinesh Lal Yadav (Vice Captain), Ravi Kishan, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Rahul Singh, Ajhoy Sharma, Prakash Jais, Asghar Khan, Aditya, and Vikrant Singh.

Mumbai Heroes

Ritesh Deshmukh (Captain), Sohail Khan, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Sunil Shetty, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Aftab Shivdasani, Sameer Kochhar, Indraneil Sengupta, Apoorva Lakhia, Kabir Sadanand

Bhojpuri Dabbangs vs Mumbai Heroes Match Prediction

The Dabbangs are yet to lose a single match and will go into their semi-final as the favorites. The Heroes may not find it easy to restrict their opponents.

Prediction: Bhojpuri Dabbangs to win the match.

Bhojpuri Dabbangs vs Mumbai Heroes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Zee Network

Live Streaming: Zee5

