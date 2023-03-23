The Telugu Warriors and Karnataka Bulldozers will lock horns in the second semi-final of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 on Friday, March 24. The match will take place at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The Warriors, led by Akhil Akkineni, have had a topsy-turvy run thus far in the tournament. They finished the league stage with four points and a net run rate of -0.746, courtesy of victories in two out of four matches.

They started the championship with a resounding 64-run win over C3 Kerala Strikers and followed it up with an eight-wicket win over the Bengal Tigers. But thereafter, they lost back-to-back games against Punjab de Sher and Chennai Rhinos.

The Bulldozers, led by Sudeep Kiccha, on the other hand, have been the standout team in CCL 2023. They finished the league stage on top of the table with eight points and a net run rate of 2.438.

They will go into the semi-final against the Warriors after beating Sonu Sood’s Punjab de Sher by eight wickets on March 11.

Telugu Warriors vs Karnataka Bulldozers Match Details:

Match: Telugu Warriors vs Karnataka Bulldozers, Semi-Final 2, Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Date and Time: March 24, 2023, Friday, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Telugu Warriors vs Karnataka Bulldozers Pitch Report

The pitch in Vizag is expected to be an excellent one for batting. But fast bowlers could get plenty of opportunities as shown by Mitchell Starc in the second ODI against India. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Telugu Warriors vs Karnataka Bulldozers Weather Forecast

There will be a 40 percent chance of rain, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark.

Telugu Warriors vs Karnataka Bulldozers Probable XIs

Telugu Warriors

Akhil Akkineni (captain), Venkatesh, Sachin Joshi, Sudheer Babu, Tarun, Prince Cecil, Sai Dharam Tej, Ajay, ESD, Ashwin Babu, Aadarsh

Karnataka Bulldozers

Pradeep, Rajeev H, Sudeep Kiccha, Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Sourav Lokesh

Telugu Warriors vs Karnataka Bulldozers Match Prediction

The Bulldozers will be high on confidence after winning four matches in a row. They will go into the match as the favorites.

Prediction: Karnataka Bulldozers to win the match.

Telugu Warriors vs Karnataka Bulldozers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Zee Network

Live Streaming: Zee5

