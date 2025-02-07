Celebrity Cricket League 2025: Where to watch CCL 2025 and live-streaming details

The 11th edition of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is set to return, featuring eight teams made up of top film professionals from across India's regional film industries, including Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood. The league blends the excitement of cricket with the glamour of the entertainment industry, offering fans a unique and thrilling experience.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on February 8, and conclude on March 2, with the opening match scheduled between Chennai Rhinos and defending champions Bengal Tigers. The second match will feature the runners-up of Season 10, Karnataka Bulldozers, facing off against the Telugu Warriors.

Over the course of the competition, 17 matches will be played across four phases. The first leg will take place in Bengaluru and Delhi, followed by the second leg in Hyderabad and Cuttack, and the third leg in Surat. The venue for the final has yet to be decided.

Bengal Tigers, the defending champions, will aim to retain their title after defeating Karnataka Bulldozers in last year’s final. Telugu Warriors, with four titles, are the most successful team in CCL history, while Chennai Rhinos and Karnataka Bulldozers have each won two, and Mumbai Heroes have one.

Fans can look forward to an exciting tournament as these celebrity-led teams compete for supremacy.

Celebrity Cricket League 2025 telecast channel list

The matches of the Celebrity Cricket League will be live telecasted on Star Sports 3. Additionally, regional channels will live telecast the match and provide commentary in local languages like Star Suvarna for Kannada coverage and Star Vijay for Tamil coverage. The live streamings are inclusive of the respective team matches only.

Celebrity Cricket League 2025: Live Streaming Details

Indian viewers can access the live streaming of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) on the Disney+Hotstar app and website with a valid subscriptiion.

