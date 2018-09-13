Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Centuries by wicket-keepers in the 4th innings of a Test match

Debjyoti Bhakta
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
335   //    13 Sep 2018, 22:22 IST

Image result for rishabh pant

Rishabh Pant scored his first century against England in the final day of the 5th Test at The Oval. He became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to score a century in England and also the first Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to score a century in the 4th innings of a Test match.

Let's have a look at the wicketkeeper-batsman who scored a century in the 4th innings of a Test match.

#1 Adam Gilchrist - 149* vs Pakistan


Image result for Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist has the highest score by a wicketkeeper-batsman in the 4th innings of Test. He scored 149* against Pakistan on 22 November 1999 at Hobart in the second highest successful chase of 369 in Tests.

'Gilly' was one of the most accomplished wicketkeeper-batsman in cricket. He has the record of most dismissals by an Australian wicketkeeper in Tests and ODIs. He was in the winning squads of Australia for ICC World Cup 1999, 2003 and 2007. He was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2013.

#2 Moin Khan - 117* vs Sri Lanka


Image result for Moin Khan

Moin Khan is the only Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman to score a century in the 4th innings of Test. He scored 117* against Sri Lanka on 26 September 1995 at Sialkot.

Moin Khan had a long cricket career of 14 years. He has the record of most stumpings by a Pakistani wicketkeeper. He is the head coach of Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League currently.


Debjyoti Bhakta
CONTRIBUTOR
