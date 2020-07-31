Challenge to bowl against Sachin Tendulkar really thrilled me: Brett Lee

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee revealed that he loved bowling against former Indian cricket team batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Brett lee feels that he was more effective as a bowler in ODIs than in Tests, and against Sachin Tendulkar, he felt motivated to go on the field and give his best shot.

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Brett Lee pulled off some stellar performances against each other when the duo was at the peak of their respective powers. Brett Lee believes that he too was thrilled when he played against Sachin Tendulkar.

"I reckon the chance to bowl against Sachin Tendulkar was something that really thrilled me. I wanted to make sure that I was on top of my game. So, if you want to compete with the best you have to be at your best. And I've thought that when I'm playing against Sachin most times, I was at my best because he brought the best out of me," Brett Lee told TimesofIndia.com.

Sachin Tendulkar has scored loads of runs against Australia

Sachin Tendulkar loved batting against Australia and his records speak volumes about it. In 71 ODIs that he played against Austraia, Sachin Tendulkar scored 3077 runs at an impressive average of 44.59. He has also scored 15 fifties and 9 centuries against the southern hemisphere country in 50-over cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar has an even better record in Tests as he scored 3630 runs in 39 Tests at a fantastic average of 55, with 16 fifties and 11 hundreds.

Brett Lee enjoyed an impressive record against Sachin Tendulkar as well. He dismissed Sachin Tendulkar 9 times in 30 ODIs - the most number of times he has dismissed a single batsman.

As for the longest format, the Australian scalped Sachin Tendulkar on five occasions.

While Brett Lee has an impressive record against Sachin Tendulkar, he also acknowledged the fact that it was a privilege to play against the Little Master.

"I know I have a good record against Sachin. But he's got a good record against me too in terms of scoring runs. That was always a huge contest against him. I really enjoyed that contest," Brett Lee said.