Asia Cup 2018: Top 3 performers for India so far in the tournament

Aikansh Chaudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
78   //    24 Sep 2018, 19:41 IST

India v Sri Lanka - ICC Champions Trophy
Rohit has taken command as skipper in Virat's absence.

The finals of the Asia Cup 2018 will be played on September 28 and India has already secured a spot in the finals which will be played in Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Indian cricket team is always expected to win in every tournament they play which brings a pressure of its own. Despite the absence of their regular skipper (Virat Kohli), they managed to reach the finals quite easily by winning all their games till now.

Many sports analyzers believed that absence of Virat Kohli will be a huge blow for the Men in Blue, but they managed to play at their utmost level even without him and that is a positive point for them as there is less than a year left for World Cup 2019.

In this tournament, the whole Indian squad is playing amazingly. Let us have a look at the top 3 performers for them:

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final
Bumrah is leading India's bowling attack.

Jasprit Bumrah has been a consistent performer for Team India since he made his debut. In spite of unresponsive pitches for pacers in Asia Cup 2018, he hasn't disappointed his fans.

The pacer stands 3rd in the list of top wicket-takers with 7 wickets and is averaging just 12.71 runs with an economy rate of 3.37. Bumrah's best bowling figures in this event so far were 3/37 against Bangladesh.

Bumrah has paired up with his fellow pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on several occasions and gave their opponents all sorts of trouble.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

England v India - 1st Vitality International T20
Shikhar Dhawan has been in top form in Asia Cup 2018.

In recent times, Shikhar Dhawan has been slammed with lots of criticism due to his inconsistent form. He has replied to all his critics by performing brilliantly in Asia Cup.

He stands at top of the highest scorers chart with 327 runs with an average of 81.75 runs and a whopping strike rate of 101.86. Shikhar's 327 runs consists of 2 centuries with a highest of 127 runs against Pakistan.

If Indians have the lethal combination of Bumrah and Bhuvi destroying batsmen, they have Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma as the nightmares for any bowling attack.

#1 Rohit Sharma

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Rohit Sharma has led from the front.

Rohit Sharma was given the captain's responsibilities in the absence of Virat Kohli. He has proved himself as a tactically great captain already in IPL. He has led Mumbai Indians to multiple titles.

Rohit took the opportunity to lead the team in Asia Cup with both hands. Under his captaincy, Team India is still undefeated in this tournament and are the favorites to lift the trophy.

Rohit has been a constant run-getter for India in his career. In the ongoing Asia Cup, he stands at the second position in the top run scorers list. The list is headed by his fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan. He has scored 269 runs with a monstrous average of 134.50 and a strike rate of 94.71. He has already scored 1 century and 2 fifties in the tournament so far.

Recently, he completed 300 sixes in ODIs which is a huge feat for any player. His form will be crucial for India's chances in the upcoming Cricket World Cup.


