Champions Trophy 2025 updates: India wait on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness; Australia, South Africa to miss key players

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to begin on February 19 with a match between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. A total of eight teams will be featuring in the ODI competition. India, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Pakistan are in Group A, while Australia, Afghanistan, England and South Africa are in Group B. Former champions Sri Lanka and the West Indies failed to qualify.

Matches will be played at three venues across Pakistan - Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. India will, however, play their matches in Dubai as per a hybrid model arrangement agreed upon ahead of the tournament. The two semifinals will be played on March 4 and March 5, while the final will be held on March 9.

With the ICC event less than two weeks away, we build up to the mega tournament and look at some significant developments pertaining to Champions Trophy 2025.

Team India await Jasprit Bumrah's scan results

The Indian selectors have named lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the provisional 15-member squad for Champions Trophy 2025. However, chief selector Ajit Agarkar has made it clear that Bumrah's availability for the ICC event is subject to fitness. Speaking ahead of the Nagpur ODI against England, Indian captain Rohit Sharma informed the media that the team is waiting for the fast bowler's scan results.

"Jasprit, obviously we're waiting on some update about his scan, which is due to happen in the next few days. We're just waiting on that update, which is going to happen in the next few days, the scan. Then, probably we'll have a little more clarity about his participation in the last ODI [against England],” Rohit said.

Bumrah suffered from back spasms during the last Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Sydney in January. He could not bowl on the last day of the series in which he claimed 32 wickets at an average of 13.06.

Cummins, Hazlewood out of Champions Trophy 2025

In a big blow to Australia, skipper Pat Cummins and senior pacer Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025. Cummins has failed to recover from an ankle injury, while Hazlewood is suffering from a hip problem. Earlier, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was also ruled out due to injury, while Marcus Stoinis recently announced his retirement from the ODI format.

"Unfortunately Pat, Josh and Mitch are managing some ongoing injuries and haven’t come up in time for the Champion’s Trophy. While disappointing, it does present a great opportunity for other players to perform for Australia in a world event," Australian chief selector George Bailey confirmed.

As per some reports, Sean Abbott and Spencer Johnson are frontrunners to replace Cummins and Hazlewood. Also, Jake Fraser-McGurk could come in for Marsh, while Cooper Conolly could possibly replace Stoinis.

South Africa without two key pacers, Pakistan to miss Saim Ayub

South African fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Gerald Coetzee won't be part of Champions 2025 due to injury issues. The injury-prone Nortje will miss out due to a back injury, while Coetzee was ruled out after experiencing tightness in his groin while bowling at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria a few days back.

In form Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has also been ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 due to an ankle injury. He picked up the injury while fielding in the Cape Town Test against South Africa last month. The 22-year-old scored two hundreds in the three-match ODI series in South Africa in December 2024.

No Indian match officials to be part of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

No Indian umpire or match referee will be part of Champions Trophy 2025. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, match referee Javagal Srinath elite panel umpire Nitin Menon 'mutually agreed' with the ICC that they would not undertake any officiating assignments in the Pakistan leg of the event. Since the Dubai games will feature India, it automatically ruled the duo out as neutral officials would be needed.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 official song 'Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke' unveiled

On Friday, February 7, the ICC has unveiled the official song for Champions Trophy 2025 titled 'Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke'. The song has been performed by renowned singer Atif Aslam.

Abdullah Siddiqui is the producer of the song, which has been written by Adnan Dhool and Asfandyar Asad. The video makes an attempt to showcase Pakistan's passion for the game of cricket.

