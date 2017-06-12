Champions Trophy 2017: The skipper gave me complete freedom to express myself, says Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the Man-of-the-Match in a must-win game against South Africa.

What’s the story?

India Captain, Virat Kohli had encouraged his death-overs specialist, Jasprit Bumrah to express himself on the pitch by bowling yorkers, bouncers and use all the tricks he had up his sleeve in the clash against South Africa in the Champions Trophy.

“If the captain has so much of confidence he gives you the full freedom so that at that time you can express yourself and have so many deliveries to use,” said the right-arm pacer during the post-match press conference.

In case you didn’t know...

The India-South Africa encounter was each of the team’s last game in Group B and the points table was poised in such an intense situation that the winner made it to the semis and the loser to the airport tarmac.

The end result was in India’s favour as they comprehensively beat the mighty Proteas by 8 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah was the Man-of-the Match since he scalped two wickets for 28 runs in the eight overs he bowled.

The heart of the matter

Bumrah said that when the captain has confidence in his players, he encourages them to express themselves completely. Being in tune with his skipper, the bowler went out and did the same. He bowled brilliantly, keeping the batsmen always guessing with his variations in all his spells and also claimed to enjoy every role given to him in the team, be it with the new ball or with the older one.

The 23-year-old is happy with any responsibility bestowed upon him and his primary aim is to contribute to the team. It’s his first visit to England and the wickets are not as he expected them to be. He shared how he along with the other bowlers adapted to the unexpected conditions and changed their plans as the wickets are flat with no lateral movement whatsoever.

What’s next?

India have now entered into the business end of the tournament and are two wins away from defending the title. They next take on Bangladesh in the Semifinal-2 on the 15th of June, 3:00 PM (IST).

Author’s take

India have performed at their best when all the players have brought out their natural game. This has worked wonders yet again for them in the recent must-win game. Importantly, this reveals Captain Kohli has complete belief in all his players and allows them to follow their instincts which is always a great sight.