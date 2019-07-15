×
Channel 2 refutes allegations regarding non-payment and interruption of audio production

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
News
168   //    15 Jul 2019, 23:44 IST

Channel 2, the International Cricket Council's audio broadcast partner has come out and replied to The Times of India's reports regarding non-payment of cheques and commentators. The report had claimed that audio broadcast for the ICC World Cup 2019 had been stopped because of these faulty payments.

The report further stated that Channel 2, who had bought the rights till 2023 had sub-leased it to various companies around the world and one such was Sports Flashes who had the responsibility of producing audio broadcast in India. Channel 2's chairman Ajay Sethi had placed the blame for non-production and default in payments solely on Sports Flashes run by Raman Raheja. In return, Raheja criticized Sethi for demanding money out of turn and also the refusal of stadium access for the World Cup.

As a result, ICC didn't get their payments due to the ongoing blame-game and mess between Channel 2 and Sports Flashes. Even though India is not a big market for radio, western countries rely heavily on audio broadcast due to high television subscription rates.

Considering that this was a serious allegation against Channel 2, the company replied to these reports through a press release.

In response to a story carried by The Times Of India Media Group, Channel 2 is taking legal advice regarding the seeking of recovery from Sports Flashes all outstanding commitments. With reference to the claim of ‘non payment’ to players and commentators, Channel 2 would like to clarify that all of these referred to ‘non payments’ issues between the individuals and ‘Sports Flashes Pvt. Ltd.’ and are in no way linked to Channel 2. Channel 2 request that media clarify its position with each of the named individuals

Even former World Cup-winning captain Clive Lloyd and Channel 2 ambassador Clive Lloyd gave his words of trust and backing.

‘Ive been associated with Channel 2 since 2009 across all of the ICC event formats and have thoroughly enjoyed my close relationship with Chairman Mr Ajay Sethi who has brought an innovative audio solution to bring cricket commentary to fans all across the world. It’s been great to work with so many talented ex cricketers and well known broadcasters’.

Sethi also said that Channel 2 will discuss with their counsel in Singapore, London and India to respond to these serious allegations.





Cricket World Cup 2019
