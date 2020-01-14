Chattogram Challengers vs Rajshahi Royals, Qualifier 2: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

Andre Russell will lead the Rajshahi Royals

The second finalist of Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 will be decided when the Rajshahi Royals meet Chattogram Challengers in the Qualifier 2 match. Chattogram are coming off a victory against Dhaka Platoon in the Eliminator while Rajshahi had lost their Qualifier 1 battle against Khulna Tigers.

Both the teams had crossed each other's path twice in the league round, winning a game apiece. Looking at the current form of the two teams, Chattogram will start as the favorites to win the match.

Their top three batsmen -- Chris Gayle, Imrul Kayes, and Mahmudullah -- are all in fine touch and will trouble the opposition bowlers. In the bowling department, the team will rest their hopes on the Caribbean medium pace bowler Rayad Emrit.

From the Royals, Andre Russell will be under pressure to deliver the goods, having failed miserably in the first qualifier. Also, Liton Das will look to play a mature inning this time around while Shoaib Malik will try to repeat his Qualifier 1 performance. In the bowling department, Mohammad Irfan will be the bowler to watch out for.

Here are all the telecast details of BPL 2019-20's Qualifier 2 match.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rajshahi Royals, Qualifier 2 venue, date and start time

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Date: 15th January 2020

Time: 6:30 pm (Local Time); 6:00 pm IST

How, when, and where to watch?

DSport: India

Advertisement

FanCode: Online streaming in India

Fox Sports: Australia

Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh

GEO TV: Pakistan

Hotstar: Online streaming in the United States and Canada

Flow Sports: Caribbean regions

RTA: Afghanistan

BT Sport: United Kingdom

Eleven Sports: Italy

Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World

Squads

Chattogram Challengers

Chris Gayle, Junaid Siddique, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah (c), Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan (wk), Ziaur Rahman, Liam Plunkett, Rayad Emrit, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Nasir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Ryan Burl, Zia-ur-Rehman, Jubair Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Pinak Ghosh, Enamul Haque Jnr, Avishka Fernando, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Musa, Lendl Simmons, Kesrick Williams

Rajshahi Royals

Liton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell (c), Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Irfan, Irfan Sukkur, Nahidul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nawaz