×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cheteshwar Pujara kicks off the Australian tour with Adelaide special

Saubhagya Tripathi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
131   //    09 Dec 2018, 22:33 IST

Pujara was mighty impressive against testing Lyon.
Pujara was mighty impressive against testing Lyon.

Block, leave, absorb the pressure and wait for the bad ball. 

This is Pujara's approach to scoring runs in Test cricket. The bowlers would get frustrated, the viewers might lose their patience, but he continues to play in the same style day and day out. He may not look as elegant and stylish as a Virat Kohli or a KL Rahul, he may not have the power game like Rishabh Pant, and he might not be as gifted as Rohit Sharma, but he has the mental strength and determination to score big runs. 

He doesn't break the headlines with his batting but whenever the team needs the most, he stands tall and showcases his class.

Once again, he proved his worth in Adelaide. Indians were in dire straits with three wickets down for just 19 and their main man, Kohli was in the sheds. The onus was on him and Rahane to stabilize the innings. On such the crucial juncture of the first day of the first Test of a long series, he brought the best out of him. He stitched together partnerships with Rahane, Rohit, Pant and R Ashwin. And when Aussies were up to dismiss the tail, he changed his gear, manoeuvred the strike and took the calculated risks to great perfection. 

It was his gritty innings which helped India reach a respectable total of 250. Australia were clearly out of ideas to dismiss him, the way he had occupied the crease and run-out was probably the only way he could get out. But, it was a selfless act as he wanted to protect Shami from playing the last over and it required an outstanding effort from Cummins at mid-on to find him short of the crease. 

The second innings was the replica of the first innings. This time India was lucky to have a good start. But, wickets of Vijay and Rahul in quick succession meant India had to do the building job once again. He, first along with Kohli (34) and then with Rahane(70), took India's lead to more than a competitive total of 250 when he was dismissed. Finally, after 449 balls of resilience, Aussies found a ball to get him out. Lyon's ball pitched on the rough and kicked off, he lunged forward but the ball took his glove on the way to Aaron Finch at short leg. It was a shame that he couldn't score a century in the second innings. 

The Adelaide Test promises to end on a thrilling note. Indian bowlers have managed to get four wickets and Aussies still need 219 runs to win but Shaun Marsh looked comfortable at the crease and holds the key on the last day. Head continued his first innings fight and so even though India might looks favourites to win at this moment, one good partnership could tilt the match.  

But regardless of the result, one thing is for sure, this Test would be fondly remembered for Pujara's gritty innings.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara
Saubhagya Tripathi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Cheteshwar Pujara: From Johannesburg to Adelaide
RELATED STORY
Long live Test Cricket, Long live Cheteshwar Pujara
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: It could only have been a...
RELATED STORY
Rishabh Pant is right: Cheteshwar Pujara is a...
RELATED STORY
Top 4 run scorers from the current Indian team at the...
RELATED STORY
Cheteshwar Pujara spares India's blushes on day 1 at...
RELATED STORY
Pujara and the rest: What batsmen from both the teams...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19, 1st Test: 4 important lessons...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Cheteshwar Pujara shows us...
RELATED STORY
India must replicate Australia’s top notch fielding to...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | 11:30 PM
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 104/4 (49.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: Australia need 219 runs to win
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us