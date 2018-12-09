Cheteshwar Pujara kicks off the Australian tour with Adelaide special

Saubhagya Tripathi FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 131 // 09 Dec 2018, 22:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pujara was mighty impressive against testing Lyon.

Block, leave, absorb the pressure and wait for the bad ball.

This is Pujara's approach to scoring runs in Test cricket. The bowlers would get frustrated, the viewers might lose their patience, but he continues to play in the same style day and day out. He may not look as elegant and stylish as a Virat Kohli or a KL Rahul, he may not have the power game like Rishabh Pant, and he might not be as gifted as Rohit Sharma, but he has the mental strength and determination to score big runs.

He doesn't break the headlines with his batting but whenever the team needs the most, he stands tall and showcases his class.

Once again, he proved his worth in Adelaide. Indians were in dire straits with three wickets down for just 19 and their main man, Kohli was in the sheds. The onus was on him and Rahane to stabilize the innings. On such the crucial juncture of the first day of the first Test of a long series, he brought the best out of him. He stitched together partnerships with Rahane, Rohit, Pant and R Ashwin. And when Aussies were up to dismiss the tail, he changed his gear, manoeuvred the strike and took the calculated risks to great perfection.

It was his gritty innings which helped India reach a respectable total of 250. Australia were clearly out of ideas to dismiss him, the way he had occupied the crease and run-out was probably the only way he could get out. But, it was a selfless act as he wanted to protect Shami from playing the last over and it required an outstanding effort from Cummins at mid-on to find him short of the crease.

The second innings was the replica of the first innings. This time India was lucky to have a good start. But, wickets of Vijay and Rahul in quick succession meant India had to do the building job once again. He, first along with Kohli (34) and then with Rahane(70), took India's lead to more than a competitive total of 250 when he was dismissed. Finally, after 449 balls of resilience, Aussies found a ball to get him out. Lyon's ball pitched on the rough and kicked off, he lunged forward but the ball took his glove on the way to Aaron Finch at short leg. It was a shame that he couldn't score a century in the second innings.

The Adelaide Test promises to end on a thrilling note. Indian bowlers have managed to get four wickets and Aussies still need 219 runs to win but Shaun Marsh looked comfortable at the crease and holds the key on the last day. Head continued his first innings fight and so even though India might looks favourites to win at this moment, one good partnership could tilt the match.

But regardless of the result, one thing is for sure, this Test would be fondly remembered for Pujara's gritty innings.

Advertisement