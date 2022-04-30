Cheteshwar Pujara slams third consecutive ton in the ongoing County Championship

Team India's veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has showcased brilliant batting form in the ongoing English County Championship. The seasoned campaigner has now slammed three back-to-back centuries for Sussex in as many games.

Sussex are currently battling it out against Durham at the County Ground in Hove. Durham elected to bat first on the surface and were bundled out for 223. Sussex, on the other hand, are 365/2 after stumps on Day 2.

Pujara, who came in to bat at No. 5, once again contributed significantly with the bat for his side. The right-hander hit a gutsy century and is currently unbeaten on 128. He will be aiming to accumulate more runs when he resumes batting on Day 3.

It is worth mentioning that the batter slammed a match-saving unbeaten double century for his side on his Sussex debut. He remained unbeaten on 201 on the final day of the match and ended his 27-month century drought.

He followed it up with yet another stunning hundred. The 34-year-old had scores of 109 and 12 against Worcestershire. The champion cricketer has received appreciation from all quarters for his inspiring performances in his county stint.

[362-5] The bad light has beaten us and that's close of play on day two. 🏏 Another successful day.[362-5] #GOSBTS The bad light has beaten us and that's close of play on day two. 🏏 Another successful day. 🙌[362-5] #GOSBTS https://t.co/yZqLCiwlYO

Cheteshwar Pujara in Test cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara remained team India's first-choice No. 3 batter for several years in the longer format. With his impressive defensive technique, he has on several occasions chipped in with marathon innings in red-ball cricket.

He has 6,713 runs to his name from 95 Tests, including 18 centuries and 32 fifties. However, his current form in international cricket hasn't been great. He managed just 124 runs in six innings, at an average of 20.66 during India's tour of South Africa in December-January 2022.

He was dropped from the side for India's home Test series against Sri Lanka earlier this year. Pujara will be hoping that the national selectors take note of his run-scoring spree in county cricket.

