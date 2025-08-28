Cheteshwar Pujara vs Kane Williamson - comparing their stats after 103 Tests

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, August 24. The right-handed batter had not been part of the Indian team for the last couple of years. In fact, his last match for India was the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval in which he registered scores of 14 & 27.

Pujara's retirement brought an end to a brilliant career built on resilience and a solid batting technique. The Saurashtra great made his Test debut against the Aussies in Bengaluru in October 2010. After being dismissed cheaply in the first innings, he contributed a crucial 72 off 89 in the second essay as Team India thumped Australia by seven wickets.

Following Rahul Dravid's retirement in 2012, Pujara took over the role of India's No. 3 batter in Test cricket. He ended his Test career with 103 matches. In the wake of his retirement, we compare his stats with that of New Zealand batting legend Kane Williamson at the same stage.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Kane Williamson - Who has scored more runs after 103 Tests?

Pujara scored 7,195 runs in 103 Test matches at an average of 43.60. Of his Test runs, 2,074 came against Australia from 25 matches at an average of 49.38. He also scored 1,778 runs in 27 Tests against England at an average of 39.51.

The 37-year-old featured in 12 Test matches against New Zealand, scoring 867 runs at an average of 39.40. He also scored 882 runs in 17 games against South Africa, averaging 30.41 and 743 runs in seven Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 74.30.

After 103 Tests, Williamson had 9,035 runs to his name at an average of 54.75. Of his 9,000-plus runs, 1,519 came in 14 Tests against Pakistan at an average of 66.04 and 1,467 runs in 14 Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 69.85.

The former Kiwi skipper also scored 1,149 runs in 17 Tests against England at an average of 39.62 and 1,068 runs in 12 Tests against South Africa at an average of 62.82. He also scored 871 runs in 13 Tests against India, averaging 37.86.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Kane Williamson - Who has scored more hundreds after 103 Tests?

Pujara ended his Test career with 19 hundreds and 35 half-centuries. Of his Test tons, five each were scored against Australia and England. The former India batter also scored four centuries against Sri Lanka, two against New Zealand, and one apiece against South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh. His highest Test score of 206* was registered against England in Ahmedabad in November 2012.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 7,195 43.60 206* 19 35 Kane Williamson 9,035 54.75 251 32 37

(Pujara vs Williamson - comparison of Test stats after 103 matches)

After 103 Tests, Williamson had 32 hundreds and 37 half-centuries to his name, with a best of 251 against West Indies. He hit six hundreds against South Africa, five each against Pakistan and Sri Lanka and four each against England and Bangladesh. Further, the 35-year-old had notched up three tons against West Indies, two each against India and Australia and one against Zimbabwe.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Kane Williamson - Who has a better away record after 103 Tests?

Pujara played 50 away matches during his Test career. In 92 innings, he scored 3,292 runs at an average of 37.40, with nine hundreds and 15 fifties. His best of 193 came against Australia in Sydney in January 2019. He also played two Tests at neutral venues, scoring 64 runs at an average of 16.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 50 3,292 37.40 193 9 15 Kane Williamson 46 3,386 41.80 200* 11 13

(Pujara vs Williamson - away batting stats comparison after 103 Tests)

After 103 matches, Williamson had played 46 away Tests. In 86 innings, he had scored 3,386 runs at an average of 41.80, with 11 hundreds and 13 half-centuries. His best of 200* came against Pakistan in Karachi in December 2022. Williamson had also played seven neutral Tests, scoring 748 runs at an average of 68, with the aid of two hundreds and three fifties.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Kane Williamson - Who has a better record in winning causes after 103 Tests?

Pujara was part of 58 Tests that India won. In 96 innings, he totaled 4,408 runs at an average of 50.66. The former India No. 3 hit 13 hundreds and 23 fifties in winning causes. Of his 19 Test centuries, four came in matches that ended in a draw and two in losses.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 58 4,408 50.66 206* 13 23 Kane Williamson 43 4,994 81.86 251 21 18

(Pujara vs Williamson - batting stats comparison in wins after 103 Tests)

After 103 Tests, Williamson had been part of 43 matches that New Zealand won. In 71 innings, he had notched up 4,994 runs at an average of 81.86, with 21 hundreds and 18 half-centuries. Three of his centuries came in defeats and eight in matches that ended in a draw.

