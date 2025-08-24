Cheteshwar Pujara vs Virender Sehwag - comparing their stats in Test cricket

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, August 24. The 37-year-old made his debut for India in a Test match against Australia in Bengaluru in October 2010. While he was dismissed for four in the first innings, the Saurashtra batter scored a crucial 72 off 89 in the second innings as India won the contest by seven wickets.

Ad

Following Rahul Dravid's retirement, Pujara took over the pivotal role of India's No. 3 batter in Test cricket. He played a key role in a number of famous Indian triumphs. The seasoned batter was the Player of the Series when India registered their maiden Test series win in Australia (2018-19) - 521 runs in four matches.

Pujara is among 14 Indian players to have featured in 100 or more Tests. He ends with career with 103 matches in the format. Former India opener Virender Sehwag also played the same number of Test matches for India. In the wake of Pujara's retirement, we compare his Test stats with that of Sehwag.

Ad

Trending

(Note: Sehwag played one Test for ICC World XI. Stats of that match have not been taken into consideration for this comparison.)

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Virender Sehwag - Who has scored more runs and has a better average in Test cricket?

In 103 Tests, Pujara scored 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60. Of his 7,000-plus runs, 2,074 came in 25 Tests against Australia at an average of 49.38. He also scored 1,778 runs in 27 matches against England at an average of 39.51.

Ad

Further, the former India batter notched up 867 runs in 12 Tests against New Zealand at an average of 39.40 and 882 runs in 17 matches against South Africa at an average of 30.41. Pujara also scored 743 runs in seven Tests against Sri Lanka at an impressive average of 74.30.

In 103 Tests for Team India, Sehwag scored 8,503 runs at an average of 49.43. Of his 8,500-plus runs, 1,738 runs came in 22 Tests against Australia at an average of 41.38. The former India opener also scored 1,306 runs in 15 Tests against South Africa at an average of 50.23.

Ad

Further, Sehwag notched up 1,276 runs in nine Tests against Pakistan at an excellent average of 91.14 and 1,239 runs in 11 Tests against Sri Lanka, averaging 72.88. Sehwag also scored 883 runs in 12 Tests against New Zealand at an average of 44.15 and 821 runs in 17 Tests against England, averaging 29.32.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Virender Sehwag - Who has scored more hundreds in Test cricket?

In 103 Tests, Pujara notched up 19 hundreds and 13 half-centuries. Of his Test tons, five each came against Australia and England, four against Sri Lanka, two against New Zealand and one each against Bangladesh, South Africa and West Indies. The 37-year-old scored three double tons, with his highest of 206* coming against England in Ahmedabad in 2012.

Ad

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 7,195 43.60 206* 19 35 Virender Sehwag 8,503 49.43 319 23 31

Ad

(Pujara vs Sehwag - comparison of Test batting stats for India)

In 103 Tests for India, Sehwag slammed 23 hundreds and 31 half-centuries. Of his Test centuries, five each came against South Africa and Sri Lanka, four against Pakistan and three against Australia. He also notched up two tons each against England, New Zealand and West Indies. Sehwag hit two triple hundreds - 319 against South Africa (2008 in Chennai) and 309 against Pakistan (2004 in Multan).

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Virender Sehwag - Who has a better Test record in SENA nations?

Of Pujara's 103 Tests, 41 came in SENA nations. In 80 innings, he scored 2,558 runs at an average of 32.79, with five hundreds and 14 half-centuries. The 37-year-old played 11 Tests in Australia, scoring 993 runs at an average of 47.28, with three hundreds and five half-centuries to his name.

Ad

Pujara averaged 29 from 16 Tests in England, with one hundred and five fifties. In 10 Tests in South Africa, he averaged 28.15, hitting one ton and three half-centuries. He did not score a Test ton in New Zealand, where he averaged 20 from four Tests, with a best of 54.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 41 2,558 32.79 193 5 14 Virender Sehwag 29 1,788 33.11 195 4 6

Ad

(Pujara vs Sehwag - comparison of Test batting stats for India in SENA nations)

Sehwag played 29 Tests for India in SENA nations. In 54 innings, he scored 1,788 runs at an average of 33.11, with four hundreds and six half-centuries. The former India opener played 10 Tests in Australia, scoring 948 runs at an average of 47.40, with two hundreds and four fifties to his name.

In eight Tests in South Africa, Sehwag averaged 25.46, with one ton and one fifty. He also averaged 27.80 from six Tests in England, hitting one century and one half-century. In five Tests in New Zealand, Sehwag averaged 20, with a best of 48.

Ad

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Virender Sehwag - Who has a better record in winning causes in Test cricket?

Pujara was part of 58 Tests that India won. In 96 innings, he totaled 4,408 runs at an average of 50.66. The former India No. 3 contributed 13 hundreds and 23 half-centuries in wins. Of his 19 Test tons, only two came in losses and four in draws.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 58 4,408 50.66 206* 13 23 Virender Sehwag 42 3,498 54.65 309 8 16

Ad

(Pujara vs Sehwag - comparison of Test batting stats for India in wins)

Sehwag featured in 42 Test matches that India won. In 68 innings, he notched up 3,498 runs at an average of 54.65. Of his 23 Test hundreds, eight came in matches that India won. Five of Sehwag's tons were registered in losses, while 10 came in matches that ended in a draw.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news