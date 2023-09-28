Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The upcoming Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Cup Invitation Cup is scheduled to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Organized by the Chhattisgarh Cricket Association, the tournament will consist of 16 matches and will be played between September 29 to October 8.

A total of six teams will be competing in this competition namely, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra, Chhattisgarh Red, and Chhattisgarh Blue. As per the tournament schedule, the top four teams in the league stage will proceed to the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will play the final on October 8.

The tournament will feature some of the former IPL stalwarts the likes of Sachin Baby and Saurabh Tiwary. In addition, domestic players from other participating state teams will also take part in the tournament. All in all, the tournament promises to showcase a thrilling clash between emerging state players and former IPL giants.

The initiative was taken by the Chhattisgarh Cricket Association to showcase the raw talent possessed by their current stock of state-level cricketers. Previously, the governing body had also organized a Women’s T20 competition earlier this month which turned out to be an immense success.

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: September 29 - Kerala vs Jharkhand - 9.00 am

Match 2: September 29 - Chhattisgarh Red vs Andhra - 1.15 pm

Match 3: September 30 - Kerala vs Andhra - 9.00 am

Match 4: September 30 - Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Red - 1.15 pm

Match 5: October 1 - Chhattisgarh Red vs Kerala - 9.00 am

Match 6: October 1 - Jharkhand vs Andhra - 1.15 pm

Match 7: October 2 - Andhra vs Madhya Pradesh - 9.00 am

Match 8: October 2 - Chhattisgarh Red vs Chhattisgarh Blue - 1.15 pm

Match 9: October 3 - Madhya Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Blue - 9.00 am

Match 10: October 5 - Madhya Pradesh vs Jharkhand - 9.00 am

Match 11: October 5 - Chhattisgarh Blue vs Kerala - 1.15 pm

Match 12: October 6 - Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Blue - 9.00 am

Match 13: October 6 - Chhattisgarh Red vs Madhya Pradesh - 1.15 pm

Match 14: October 7 - Chhattisgarh Blue vs Andhra- 9.00 am

Match 15: October 7 - Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh - 1.15 pm

Match 16: October 8 - Semi-Final - 9.00 am

Match 17: October 8 - Final - 1.15 pm

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

At present, the live-streaming of this league will be available on Fancode app and website. No live telecast of this league will be available across any TV channel in India.

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023: Full Squads

Kerala:

Ajnas M, Anand Krishnan, Anuj Jotin, Sachin Baby, Akhil M S, Akhil Scaria, Harikrishnan Mu, Krishna Prasad, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Vinoop Manoharan, Sachin Suresh, Vishnu Raj (wk), Fazil Fanoos, Neel Sunny, and Saly Samson.

Andhra:

Ashwin Hebbar, Dheeraj Kumar, Manyala Pranth, Pinninti Tapaswi, Shaik Rasheed, Yara Sandeep, Kavuri Saiteja, Manish Golamaru, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KS Bharat (wk), Ricky Bhui (wk), Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy, Hemath Reddy, Lalith Mohan, and Tripurana Vijay.

Madhya Pradesh:

TBD

Chhattisgarh Red:

Amandeek Khare, Ashish Chouhan, Rishab Tiwari, Shashank Singh, Abhimanyu Chauhan, Jivesh Butte, Shaban Khan, Shubham Agarwal, Sumit Ruikar, Vasudev Bareth, Satyavikas Sharma (wk), Shashank Chandrakar (wk), Aishwarya Mourya, Ravi Kiran, Shashank Tiwari, and Sourabh Majumdar.

Chhattisgarh Blue:

TBD

Jharkhand:

Arnay Singha, Mohit Singh, Rishikesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shekhar, Saurabh Tiwary, Vikash Vishal, Anurag Sanjay, Atul Singh, Kumar Suraj, Yuvraj Kumar, Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kumar, Nazim Siddique, Rahul Shukla, Ravi Yadav, and Sankat Tripathi.