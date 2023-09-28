Chhattisgarh Men’s T20 Invitation Cup 2023, Jharkhand vs Kerala, Match 1: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

Friday, September 29, will see the first match of the Chhattisgarh Men’s T20I Invitation Cup get underway between Kerala and Jharkhand in Raipur.

The upcoming Chhattisgarh Men’s T20 Invitational Cup 2023 will be a fiery tournament, with six teams battling it out for top honors: Chhattisgarh Red, Andhra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh Blue, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala. The tournament will feature 17 exciting games, as every team will face each other twice, in a round-robin format. Only the teams with top performances will progress to the semi-finals and eliminator rounds, with the coveted goal of emerging victorious.

Jharkhand vs Kerala Match Details

Match: Jharkhand vs Kerala, Match 1

Date & Time: September 29, 2023, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium

Jharkhand vs Kerala Pitch Report

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur often offers a batter-friendly pitch with good bounce and pace. As the game progresses, spinners can find assistance due to pitch deterioration, making it a balanced venue for both batting and bowling.

Jharkhand vs Kerala Weather Forecast

On Friday, scattered thunderstorms can be expected with a temperature of 90°F (approximately 32°C). The weather forecast indicates a 40% chance of precipitation, with humidity at 79% and a light breeze of 3 mph.

Jharkhand vs Kerala Probable Playing XIs

Jharkhand Team News

No major injury concerns

Jharkhand Probable Playing XI

Arnav Sinha, Mohit Singh, Rishikesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shekhar, Vikash Vishal, Atul Singh Surwar, Kumar Suraj, Bhanu Ahmad(wk), Rahul Shukla, Ravi Yadav, Sankat Tripathi.

Kerala Team News

No major injury concerns

Kerala Probable Playing XI

Ajnas M, Anand Krishnan, Anuj Jotin, Sachin Baby, Akhil M S, Akhilesh Scaria, Harikrishnan MU, Sachin Suresh(wk), Fazil Fanoos, Neel Sunny, Saly Samson.

Jharkhand vs Kerala Match Prediction

The first game guarantees an electrifying experience. Kerala's domestic talents are positioned as the favorites, yet the emerging team from Jharkhand holds untold potential and should not be underestimated.

Prediction: Kerala to win the game.

Jharkhand vs Kerala live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode