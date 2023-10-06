Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup, 2023, Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Stream Details

Kerala and Madhya Pradesh will lock horns in the 15th match of the Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Saturday.

Led by Sachin Baby, Kerala started off on a winning note over Jharkhand by seven wickets. However, they lost their second match over Andhra by three runs. Fortunately, they were quick to get back to winning ways over Chhattisgarh Red, registering victory by three wickets.

Moving to their fourth encounter over Chhattisgarh Blue, they suffered a nine-wicket loss and slid down to fourth spot on the standings. They would need to hit the drawing board and fill in the chinks in their armor to get back to winning ways.

Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, started with two consecutive defeats over Andhra and Chhattisgarh Blue. But, they staged a grand comeback, registering two successive victories over Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh Red to secure the third position on the table.

Madhya Pradesh will be hoping to continue their winning momentum and bag a spot in the playoffs with the tournament moving to the business end.

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Match Details:

Match: Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh, Match 15

Date and Time: October 7, 2023, 1.15 pm IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Pitch Report:

The surface assists both batters and bowlers equally. Pacers are expected to get lateral movement and bounce in the initial overs. Spinners will extract good enough spin on this wicket. Chasing sides have a pretty good record on this 22-yard strip.

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast

Both these sides will be welcomed with good weather. Temperatures will hover around 35 degrees Celsius with humidity levels touching 60 percent for this afternoon encounter.

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Probable XIs:

Kerala

MS Sachin (wk), Sachin Baby (c), Neel Sunny, Saly V Samson, Krishna Prasad, Anand Krishnan, Harikrishan MU, Fazil Fanoos, Midhun P K, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, and Akhil MS.

Madhya Pradesh

Sagar Solanki, Rishabh Chouhan, Shubham Sharma (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Parth Sahani, Mihir Hirwani, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Rahul Batham, Saransh Jain, and Ajay Rohera.

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Match Prediction:

Kerala has a strong line-up in all three departments of the game. Despite having a rollercoaster ride in the season, they are expected to bounce back and make it big before the tournament moves to the playoffs. Kerala is a strong favorite to add a win in this encounter.

Prediction: Kerala to win the match.

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode