Chris Gayle hosts the Indian cricket team for dinner

Chris Gayle has a friendly relationship with the Indian cricketers.

Chris Gayle with Virat Kohli

What’s the story?

Chris Gayle, who is one of the biggest stars of the Indian Premier League, hosted a dinner for the Indian cricket team after West Indies beat India in the one-off T20 game at Sabina Park in Kingston. Gayle’s camaraderie with the Indian players hardly comes as a surprise, considering the huge star that he is in the Indian Premier League.

Thank you Chris for hosting us for dinner A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

India’s tour of West Indies consisted of an ODI series and one T20 game, with India winning the former and the hosts pocketing the latter. India came to the Caribbean islands after losing to Pakistan in the finals of the Champions Trophy. The West Indian team, on the other had, had just hosted Afghanistan for a limited-overs tour.

In case you didn’t know...

Gayle is one of the most popular overseas players in India, and garners attention from all quarters during his two-month stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. He has racked up ridiculously impressive numbers in the tournament. He has 3626 IPL runs with a highest of 175* and a healthy average of 41.20

He has scored five hundreds in his IPL career, which is more than any other batsman who has participated in the tournament. His fearless and powerful strokeplay has gained many fans across the globe, especially from India.

The details

Gayle scored 19 off 20 deliveries against India

Gayle, who did not play in the ODI series against India, was recalled to the West Indian squad for the lone T20 game. He came in for the out-of-form Lendl Simmons. However, he could not make much of an impact with the bat as he perished for a score of 18 off 20 deliveries.

In fact, Gayle was the only batsman dismissed from the West Indian batting line-up, as the hosts went on to chase the target with nine wickets intact.

The 37-year-old has friendly relations with most cricketers in the Indian squad. Indian skipper Virat Kohli also leads RCB in the IPL, and has always expressed great admiration for the left-handed batsman.

What’s next?

West Indies will now go to England for a full-fledged tour comprising of three Tests, five ODIs and a single T20 game. They will also play a single ODI against Ireland in Ireland between the Test and ODI series against England.

India, in-turn, will tour Sri Lanka later this month.

Author’s take

It is heart-warming to see that the IPL has helped build amiable relationships between international cricketers. The bromance between Kohli and AB de Villiers is always evident, so is the Dhoni-Bravo friendship.

The IPL, along with providing a platform for young talent, is also creating friendly off-the-field connections among culturally different players.