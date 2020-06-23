Chris Gayle set to miss CPL 2020 due to personal reasons

Chris Gayle was set to play for the St. Lucia Zouks in CPL 2020.

Chris Gayle may have played his last game in the CPL.

Chris Gayle played for the Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL 2019

One of the greatest T20 players of all time, Chris Gayle, has decided to skip the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League due to personal reasons. The Jamaican all-rounder played for his home franchise Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL 2019. However, the team management had released him from the squad ahead of the 2020 season.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Chris Gayle has made up his mind not to play in the Caribbean Premier League this year.

It is worth noting that a few weeks ago, the 40-year-old had lashed out at Ramnaresh Sarwan, the coach of Jamaica, and the new management of the team for releasing him as he wished to end his career there. Even Andre Russell echoed Chris Gayle's statements, a few days later.

"It was a very heated meeting. The only thing left was just to get physical and it almost happened. I had to put everyone in his place, but I didn't put Sarwan in his place. I left him. I say let his conscience ride him," Chris Gayle described the issues between himself and the team's backroom staff.

Chris Gayle was picked outside the draft

St. Lucia Zouks signed Chris Gayle after his release

St. Lucia Zouks, a franchise where Chris Gayle's IPL team Kings XI Punjab holds a stake, signed the hard-hitting player outside the draft in the US $130,000 - 160,000 price bracket. However, on Tuesday (23rd June), a CPL spokesperson issued the following statement about Gayle's status.

"We understand that Chris has decided to not take part in CPL personal reasons. We wish Chris all the best for the rest of 2020 and hope to see him back at CPL in 2021."

With the former Royal Challengers Bangalore star about to turn 41 soon, it will be intriguing to see if he ever returns to the CPL.