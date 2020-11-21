Chris Jordan believes a change against Racism will come through 'real conversations'

Although England pacer Chris Jordan believes that taking the knee does help people understand the reason behind the gesture, he is also of the opinion that real change will come through some honest conversations.

He stressed that these real conversations that happen among teammates behind the scenes are very crucial in creating awareness among people against racism.

"Obviously taking the knee is something very visual, that people see when they turn on sport and watch, but I'm a big believer in a lot of the real conversations that are happening behind the scenes, especially amongst our group, as a team," Chris Jordan was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"We come from so many different backgrounds, and the matter is at the forefront of everyone's mind. The type of questions that are being put forward, and the real conversations that are happening behind the scenes, is where a lot of the real change will come," he added.

CSA's decision of South African team not taking a knee should not be judged: Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan believes that the CSA's decision to not take a knee is something personal.

South Africa are set to host England for a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series. But Cricket South Africa (CSA) have decided that the South African team will not take the knee.

While this raised a few eyebrows, Chris Jordan believes that it is their personal decision and it should not be judged. He is of the opinion that the real change against racism will come through educating people and having honest conversations with them.

"I think the situation is very individual. I think that a lot of real, honest work going on around the matter will be done in private. The real change will come through a lot of those real conversations that you have a one-on-one with people, in terms of education. So if that's what they [CSA] as an organisation believe in, then I don't think it should be judged from any point of view. It's their personal decision. So let's just move on," Chris Jordan said.

The first T20I between South Africa and England will take place on November 27 at Newlands, Cape Town.