“Chullu bhar pani me dub maro” – Twitter erupts as Australia thrash Team India by 10 wickets in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Australia thrashed Team India by 10 wickets in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19.

Chasing 118, Mitchell Marsh remained unbeaten on 66 off 36 balls, including six maximums and as many fours. Meanwhile, Travis Head also scored an unbeaten 51 off 30 balls, which included 10 boundaries.

Together, the duo chased down the target in just 11 overs to help the visitors level the three-match ODI series 1-1.

Earlier in the day, Australia bowled out India for just 117 in 26 overs after Steve Smith opted to bowl.

Mitchell Starc took a five-wicket haul, while Sean Abbott bagged three. Meanwhile, Nathan Ellis also took two wickets. For the hosts, Virat Kohli top-scored with 31 runs as all the batters had an off-day on the field.

Indian fans were disappointed with yet another batting collapse from the top order.

One user tweeted:

“Message to all Indian star players and Rahul Dravid- Chullu bhar pani me dub maro [Drown yourself in a handful of water].”

Nalini @Nalini98608898 Message to all Indian star players and Rahul Dravid-Chullu bhar pani me dub maro. #INDvsAUS Message to all Indian star players and Rahul Dravid-Chullu bhar pani me dub maro.#INDvsAUS

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

Forget this , and move on Team India. Need to play the swinging ball better. Well, this ODI lasted less than a 20 over game . 37 overs across both innings, and kaam tamaam.Forget this , and move on Team India. Need to play the swinging ball better. #INDvsAUS Well, this ODI lasted less than a 20 over game . 37 overs across both innings, and kaam tamaam.Forget this , and move on Team India. Need to play the swinging ball better. #INDvsAUS

Shikamaru @kira_shikamaru This was nothing less than humiliation. We need to comeback stronger . We need consistency from our batters . #INDvsAUS This was nothing less than humiliation. We need to comeback stronger . We need consistency from our batters . #INDvsAUS

Nagendra singh chouhan🥀💖 @k_p_7773 #INDvsAUS

Rohit Sharma Watching Mitchell Marsh Playing T20 In ODIs :- Rohit Sharma Watching Mitchell Marsh Playing T20 In ODIs :- #INDvsAUSRohit Sharma Watching Mitchell Marsh Playing T20 In ODIs :- https://t.co/o5B2XFlCbK

ⴄafⴒⴒႽ @memes_by_Nafees

No party of ind batsmans

#INDvsAUS No road trackNo party of ind batsmans No road track No party of ind batsmans 😂#INDvsAUS

mοιи @iam_moin52

#INDvsAUS This is some hammering India received This is some hammering India received#INDvsAUS

"Didn't put enough runs on the board" - Rohit Sharma on Team India's loss

Rohit Sharma sounded disappointed with the batting unit for their dismal performance on Sunday. He reckons that regular wickets in the top order put the hosts on the back foot.

Speaking on the post-match show, he said:

"If you lose a game, it is just disappointing, We didn't apply ourselves with the bat. Didn't put enough runs on the board. It wasn't a 117 wicket. We didn't apply ourselves. We never allowed us to get the runs we wanted."

He added:

"Once we lost Shubman in the first over, myself and Virat got 30-35 runs. But then I lost my wicket and we lost a couple of wickets back to back. That put us on the back foot. It's always tough to come back from that situation."

Australia set the decider against Team India in Chennai

With the win, Australia have set up a series decider against Team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22.

Team India previously won their first ODI against the visitors by five wickets, courtesy of KL Rahul’s 75* and an all-round performance from Ravindra Jadeja (45* & two wickets).

Poll : 0 votes