“Class is permanent” - Twitter in awe as Steve Smith notches up stunning hundred

Steve Smith roared back to form with an outstanding hundred against India at Sydney. The Aussie batsman reached his 27th Test century in the 98th over on Day 2 of the match. It was Steve Smith’s first Test century in 17 months and 15 innings, as the classy batsman finally ended his drought.

The Australian reached his century in 201 balls. Steve Smith’s gutsy knock also included 13 fours. It was his 8th century against India, as Smith equalled Ricky Ponting’s record of scoring the most Test tons against the country.

Steve Smith had come into the 3rd Test with his back against the wall. Australia’s No.4 had scored just 10 runs across the first two Tests, as Steve Smith admitted to his struggles against Ravichandran Ashwin.

But since he came in to bat on Day 1 of the Sydney Test, Steve Smith has looked assured at the crease. He was aggressive from the start, as he attacked the Indian bowlers.

Unlike the first two Tests, Steve Smith looked more confident early on, dealing in boundaries right from the start. The end result was a dominating display of batting, with Steve Smith not allowing the Indian bowlers to get the better of him.

Steve Smith then settled into his role as the innings went on. His hundred was a perfect balance of calm and aggression. Smith played the Indian bowlers with respect, cautiously getting through India’s leg side trap which has proven to be his downfall in recent weeks.

It was Steve Smith’s fifth slowest hundred, with a lot of patience shown by the batsman as he came out of a tough period with flying colours.

After Steve Smith reached his ton, Twitter erupted in praise for the batsman. Many applauded Steve Smith’s perseverance, as they referred to his sublime record against India.

Others hilariously suggested that Steve Smith’s wife Dani Willis is the reason behind his return to form. Notably, the couple were reunited with each other after spending months away due to bio-bubble restrictions. Several others compared Steve Smith to Australian legend Don Bradman, as they celebrated his great knock.

