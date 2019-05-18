×
ICC World Cup 2019: Clive Lloyd picks his favorites for the title

Dhruvo Das
CONTRIBUTOR
News
124   //    18 May 2019, 01:53 IST

Clive Lloyd
Clive Lloyd

What's the story?

West Indies legend Clive Lloyd believes that England have a good chance to win the World Cup 2019. But Lloyd, who led West Indies to two World Cup titles in 1975 and 1979 respectively, also said there's more than one favorite for the World Cup title this time.

In case you didn't know...

With the World Cup less than two weeks away, many experts and fans are assessing every team's strengths, weaknesses and chances. England have been termed as the favorites by several former players owing to their stupendous recent form.

The pitches in England and Wales, where the World Cup is going to be held, are expected to be flat and batting-friendly. Those conditions are bound to favor the host team, who have several big hitters in the lineup who are all capable of winning matches single-handedly.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Times of India, Lloyd was asked whether he thought any team was a clear favorite. He replied saying there isn't just one team that should be considered, since the side that everyone expects to win hasn't managed to get the job in the last few editions.

He did make a special mention about the strength of the English lineup though. "There is a strong wave in UK that England will do well this time. No doubt they had done well in recent years. They are a good balanced side. England will be a very tough competitor this time," Lloyd said.

The former hard-hitting batsman also reckons that West Indies will be bolstered by the return of their big players into the side, and that the Caribbean team could be a threat in the World Cup.

"I am also hopeful my West Indies will do well this time in England. The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has brought back the main players who have been doing well in different tournaments around the world. They will try their best," he added.

What's next?

England will begin their World Cup campaign on 30th May against South Africa, and will be determined to make a mark in their first match. Meanwhile, India will kick-start their World Cup on 5th June against South Africa.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket England Cricket Clive Lloyd
