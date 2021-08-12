"Clouds can change the game quickly, don't let the scoreboard leak away" - Stuart Broad's advice for England bowlers in 2nd Test

England pacer Stuart Broad, who will miss the remainder of the Test series against India due to a tear in his calf, shared some words of advice for his teammates during the first day of the second Test at Lord's.

Broad urged the England bowlers to keep the Indian batters in check after the visitors got off to a steady start. India, asked to bat first by England skipper Joe Root, looked untroubled in the first session, with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul getting their side to lunch unscathed at 46/0.

"Looks a slow pitch at Lord’s. Bowlers are doing great. Hang in, go at 2 an over, the clouds can change the game quickly, don’t let the scoreboard leak away. Will be runs everywhere if the sun comes out Day 2 /3. Wish I was out there, but still get a great buzz supporting," Broad wrote on Twitter.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul adopted a steady approach, leaving deliveries outside the off-stump. England bowlers James Anderson and Ollie Robinson didn't look threatening while Sam Curran erred with his line and length.

Rohit, in particular, showed extreme grit and determination to bring up his half-century and will hope to make this start count. India are 92/0 at the time of writing.

Stuart Broad pens an emotional note after being ruled out of the series

Stuart Broad walks off the ground with an injury

Stuart Broad suffered an injury during the warm-up ahead of the Lord's Test. He underwent scans in London which revealed a grade three tear in his calf. He has since been ruled out of the remainder of the series.

Taking to Instagram, Broad expressed his disappointment at being sidelined.

"Things can change so quickly. A moment before training all smiles, then during the warm up, I jumped a hurdle, landed a bit awkwardly on my right ankle then the next step felt like I’d been whipped by a rope as hard as you can imagine on the back of my leg," he wrote. "I actually turned to @jimmya9 and asked why he whipped me! 😂 but when I realised he was no where near me, I knew I was in trouble. Scans say Grade 3 calf. All so innocuous."

"Season over & gutted to miss this India Test Series but a huge focus on Australia now. Going to take my time, no rush, baby steps & be the fittest I can be heading out there. Big focus in my brain. Good luck to the @englandcricket boys this week. I’ll be watching every ball from my sofa hoping to see runs & wickets in the glorious Lord’s sunshine!" he added.

Broad will shift his focus to the Ashes, scheduled to start on December 8.

