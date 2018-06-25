Club team in England loses seven wickets for 1 run in 11 balls

The side were at 186 for 3, chasing 189 and then lost the game.

Manish Pathak FEATURED WRITER News 25 Jun 2018, 16:56 IST 1.42K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Perhaps the weirdest collapse in the history of batting collapses took place in England today when a team lost seven wickets for 1 run in 11 balls.

Yes, in a country where England blasted 481 runs in 50 overs to smash all records, High Wycombe, a club side chasing 189 lost the match after whistling along at 186 for 3.

It was bizarre and yet it happened, as High Wycombe slipped, stuttered and were slammed away as opposition fast bowler Keiron Jones picked up four wickets in four balls in the penultimate over of the match and ended without conceding a run! Breathtaking, out of pace, like a needle being found after disappearing in a haystack.

According to the folks at Peterborough Telegraph, the final over was bowled by 16-year old off-spinner, cannon fodder for the entire world, a slippery banana skin for the batting side.

Now, the first ball was reverse swept for a single, and then they blinked and never opened their eyes, the next four balls saw the demise of three wickets, victory was sealed, odds were thrown into a sense of oblivion.

It happened, that's when it happened. #Collaaaapse

Now, take a look at the scorecard to believe, it might take time to process, but have a look!

So, the batsmen who are used to having a party against the hapless white ball were brought down to their knees and the bowlers romped all over them!And, Peterborough won the match, they won the tournament, they stopped hearts and then also clinched the ECB National Club Championship.

They were the best out of the 13 teams which participated, and we are not doubting, are we?