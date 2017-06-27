CoA, BCCI rift continues with coach applications in focus

Too many committees spoil the broth.

27 Jun 2017

Kumble’s sacking has sent shockwaves through the Indian cricket administration, adding to a convoluted power struggle

What’s the story?

A BCCI struggling to break the shackles of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) reportedly went behind the committee’s back to invite applicants for the post of India Head Coach. The CoA officially expressed their displeasure, explaining that they cannot be kept in the dark about BCCI policy.

The BCCI are also in hot water with the CoA for not sharing with them three managerial reports.

In case you didn’t know…

The CoA was set up to handle the day to day affairs of the BCCI, who are completely answerable to the CoA, by order of the Supreme Court of India. The BCCI, however, have slowly and steadily been wresting control from the CoA. The power struggle has been met with the resignation of a CoA member, Ramchandra Guha, and an ultimatum from Vinod Rai.

The BCCI’s former chairman, N Srinivasan, seems to be making a silent comeback as well, further complicating the fight for power.

The details

The coaching debacle, and yes it is a debacle, has three key parties involved: The BCCI, the CoA and the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). The CAC, comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, are advising the BCCI on matters relating to selection of the India coach. They nominated Anil Kumble when the BCCI did not renew his coaching stint without asking for interviews of any of the candidates.

When Kumble resigned, the BCCI called for more candidates behind the CoA’s back, who expressed their displeasure with the same. Some members of the BCCI blamed the CAC, whereas others, including CEO Rahul Johri, claimed that the CoA was informed.

BCCI officials also expressed displeasure at the selection process, with no interviews being conducted, applications denied for being late despite a second phase of applications being asked for and a lack of transparency.

What’s next?

The CoA questioned Rahul Johri last week and the implications of that meeting will be relevant to proceedings. The CAC begin the process of finding a new coach on the 10th of July, just two weeks before the start of the Sri Lanka tour.

However, with a wider lens, one can see the benefits of the CoA taking a firm stance. If they can be assertive with the BCCI, positive change may be seen in the long run.

Author’s take

The BCCI, CoA, CAC and the new committee formed to review the Lodha suggestions are causing chaos in Indian cricket. Every administrative detail gets tangled up in a fight for supremacy: the BCCI are trying to get control back from the CoA, but the CoA are obligated to keep the BCCI under check.

The Supreme Court’s intervention is needed immediately to restore order in Indian cricket before it begins to affect the game in the country.