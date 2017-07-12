COA recommends Kapil Dev's name as part of the Steering Committee for Players’ Association

What’s the story?

The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (the COA) for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recommended the name of former Indian captain, Kapil Dev as a member of the Steering Committee for the Players’ Association.

Other names also recommended by the COA are that of former Indian players Anshuman Gaekwad and Bharat Reddy alongside GK Pillai.

Details

The Lodha Panel in its original recommendations wanted GK Pillai, Mohinder Amarnath, Diana Edulji and Anil Kumble as part of this Steering Committee.

However, in its fourth Status Report to the Apex Court, the COA informed the Court of the fact that both Amarnath and Kumble “communicated their inability to be part of the Steering Committee” while Edulji cannot be part of the said committee as she is currently a member of the COA.

Hence, the COA has now recommended the names of Kapil Dev, Gaekwad, Reddy and Pillai.

In case you didn't know...

The Supreme Court, in the wake of massive corruption allegations against the BCCI, decided to form a committee under the chairmanship of former Chief Justice of India, Justice RM Lodha in 2015.

The Lodha Committee in its recommendations to the Supreme Court, amongst other things, recommended that there be a Players’ Association to ensure that the players’ grievances are conveyed to the Board via a proper channel.

The Apex Court upheld this recommendation, amongst other recommendations, and appointed the COA to oversee the implementation of these reforms.

What’s next?

Once the names recommended by the COA for the Steering Committee are approved the Committee will start working towards forming a formal Players’ Association.

Author’s Take

A Players’ Association goes a long way in conveying the players’ grievances to the Board. And when someone as credible as Kapil Dev becomes a part of the process one can be rest assured that things will only move in the right direction.

But the amount of time that India’s first World Cup-winning captain will be able to devote to the Steering Committee’s operations remains to be seen given his media commitments at present.

Interestingly, a few days back, Kapil Dev took to Twitter to deny rumours of him leading Haryana Cricket’s Players’ body.