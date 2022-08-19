"Come on Ash!" - Three things Rishabh Pant did that became a trend

Among the latest crop of cricketers, Rishabh Pant has earned the tag as a trendsetter with his countless catchy mannerisms. The Indian wicket-keeper has already made waves with the bat and behind the stumps, but has also done so with his entertaining antics.

Pant is among the most creative players and manages to surprise fans and pundits alike with his exploits. These often leave an impression on viewers and ultimately make it into social media, before slowly evolving into a trend.

The Delhi batter is one of the most popular cricketers at the moment and every move of his is followed by a billion eyes. To his credit, Pant often delivers something to remember him by, leaving the fanbase entertained.

On that note, let's take a look at three things Rishabh Pant did that eventually became a trend.

#1 Rishabh Pant's athletic kip-up

Pant has often left his peers in wonder over a specific athletic maneuver (PC: India.com)

Rishabh Pant's immaculate athleticism suits him perfectly behind the stumps, but at times, he manages to use it purely to entertain. While his acrobatic efforts to save runs and claim catches have helped the team, his flawless kip-ups have gone viral on social media.

Here's a video of Pant doing the kip-up during a Test match:

Rahul Pandey @sportstoryguy



#INDvsSA Having watched it live now for the first time, I can say that the Rishabh Pant HBK style kip up after falling off is box office, and he probably knows it. Having watched it live now for the first time, I can say that the Rishabh Pant HBK style kip up after falling off is box office, and he probably knows it.#INDvsSA https://t.co/poAmSFm0fN

Popularized by legendary pro wrestler Shawn Michaels, the kip-up is an athletic move, where you prop up your legs to get back on your feet after lying on the ground. Pant has executed the move to perfection on several occasions.

The slick move is a crowd favorite and is usually met with loud cheers at the venue. Pant brought the move out to the pitch after perfecting it in the gym.

#2 Pant's one-handed sixers

Pant almost always manages to clear the ropes with his one-handed effort

Rishabh Pant's flamboyance has no limit, which was accentuated by his one-handed shots.

Several cricketers tend to let go of their bottom hand off the handle at times due to a lack of control. However, the left-handed batter has managed to make it a trademark shot, and to his credit, quite a reliable one.

The left-handed batter has scored a slew of one-handed sixes in his career so far

Pant has used the shot effectively against both spinners and pacers alike by utilizing the arc between long-off and deep square leg to execute the shot. The one-handed six manages to bedazzle fans and pundits alike almost every time he pulls it off.

The manuever, despite not being the most fashionable shot in the book, has now become a trend. Kids playing street cricket often try to replicate the shot and it has also triggered a meme fest on social media.

Pant's perceived relationship with the shot extends beyond India as well. During a Hundred 2022 clash between the Manchester Originals and the Southern Brave, Andre Russell struck a sublime one-handed six. This prompted the commentators to mention Pant's name, a testament to the reach of his innovation.

#3 Rishabh Pant's rallying "Come on Ash, Come on Ash" cry

Pant's on-field chatter always amuses people

When Rishabh Pant keeps wickets, he inevitably ends up providing some gems on the stump mic. The youngster is a huge advocate of constant chirping whether it be sledging or even sarcastic comments passed on to his own teammates.

∆ @messitastique What comes to my mind whenever Rishabh Pant says "Come on Ash come on Ash" to Ashwin. #INDvAUS What comes to my mind whenever Rishabh Pant says "Come on Ash come on Ash" to Ashwin. #INDvAUS https://t.co/wSUPpN71as

Pant has made countless remarks behind the stumps over the years. The most memorable one is his "Come on Ash! Come on Ash!" chants. The youngster brought up the rallying cry for the first time during India's tour of Australia in 2018-19 and it has stuck ever since.

Pant uses the chant to encourage Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin when he bowls. The comment quickly made its way into social media and is undoubtedly a fan favorite.

Akki @CrickPotato



Pant's brain:

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it



Pant: Come on Ash, come on Ash, Ash come on, Ash......



#INDvAUS *Ashwin bowling*Pant's brain:Don't say itDon't say itDon't say itDon't say itDon't say itDon't say itDon't say itDon't say itDon't say itPant: Come on Ash, come on Ash, Ash come on, Ash...... *Ashwin bowling*Pant's brain:Don't say itDon't say itDon't say itDon't say itDon't say itDon't say itDon't say itDon't say itDon't say itPant: Come on Ash, come on Ash, Ash come on, Ash......#INDvAUS

We can be fairly certain that Rishabh Pant will set more such trends as he moves onto the next chapter of his career.

What other trends has Rishabh Pant set over the years? Let us know what you think.

