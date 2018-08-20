Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Commentators back KL Rahul catch to dismiss Root

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
News
1.92K   //    20 Aug 2018, 12:03 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two

Joe Root's visibly expressed disappointment with the decision of the three umpires' confluence on the second day of the third Test match at Nottingham has sparked controversy across both social media and the television broadcasting communities.

Englishmen Mark Butcher and Michael Vaughan have both gone on to state that there was nothing susceptible about the decision and the right call was made.

"Ball travels horizontally, not vertically towards an object that is curved, not flat. Therefore the ball can, and did in this case, bounce off the fingers into the palms. Out!" Butcher tweeted.

"A lot of controversy over the catch - I thought he was caught. I think it bounces off the finger," Vaughan remarked to the BBC.

Commentating for Sky Sports, former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper Kumar Sangakkara added: "It does look out, it looked as if the fingers were underneath the ball. You do need conclusive evidence to overturn any signal from the on-field umpires."

The second of the five stunning Hardik Pandya victims, the English captain stayed within the confinements of the line of a wide of the crease delivered ball, and as it straightened after pitching, all Root could do was fend at it as the outside edge carried to second slip where KL Rahul took a low catch.

On field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Marais Erasmus gave the soft signal as 'out', but both of them along with Root were not convinced and third umpire Aleem Dar was called into the fore to confirm the decision.

The replays showed that Rahul's fingers just might have been underneath the ball and this being the primary on-field verdict, Dar found no reason to overturn the decision and Root went off the field fuming in disbelief.

Root's wicket triggered one of the famous English collapses as the fortunes swung wildly in the favour of India giving them an unassailable lead of 148 runs in the first innings.

This was the third time in the last two years that England lost ten wickets in a single session, the previous instances being at Mirpur in 2016 and earlier this year in Auckland, when Trent Boult and Time Southee ran rampant against the fragile batting of the visitors.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Joe Root
Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Cricket is great if you're into things like wasted youth, failed relationships, sun damage and broken dreams
Social media divided over Joe Root's dismissal after...
RELATED STORY
What makes KL Rahul so special? 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five-star Hardik Pandya's...
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul: The best bet to fill in Dravid’s shoes?
RELATED STORY
"KL Rahul ideal to be played at No.4," says Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul has the potential to be the next Sachin...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's triple-wicket over...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: Why KL Rahul should open ahead of...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: Preview, Match Details,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test
IND 329/10 & 147/2 (44.0 ov)
ENG 161/10
LIVE
Day 3 | India lead England by 315 runs with 8 wickets remaining
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us