Commentator's Test XI

Siddharth Ostwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
822   //    12 Jul 2018, 11:34 IST

More often than not, if devoid of any commercial interest, many cricketers prefer to remain in the realm of the cricketing galaxy. Coaching or commentating remain the obvious choices post-retirement. For the purpose of lucrative returns, and staying connected as closely as ever to the game, many prefer commentating for immediate gratification.

The basic criteria for featuring in the list remains simple - current or past commentators, who have as a player racked up terrific numbers. I've had to make some difficult choices and leave out some exceptional players. But I'm pretty much sure, this list won't make you cringe either.


1. Sunil Gavaskar (WK)

More than his 34 centuries, Gavaskar's greatest contribution was to infect a sense of self-confidence in a generation doomed with low self-esteem. His game was built around a near-perfect technique and enormous powers of concentration and focus. He could play every stroke in the book, but traded flair for solidity. If he was an investor, he would put his money in secure Government bonds, where a Tendulkar might play the equity markets.


<p>

2. Michael Atherton

In England's cricketing history, the story goes that Christmas was identifiable as that time of the year with Atherton saving a test somewhere in a distant land. Mikey was a sturdy opening batsmen with a robust defensive technique. When untroubled by the lower-back niggles, he would pull and hook ferociously and time the ball sweetly through point. An unconventional cricketer of sorts, who would prefer Chess over Play-station hands down.


<p>


