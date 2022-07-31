Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket Updated Points Table: Updated after IND-W vs PAK-W CWG 2022 clash - July 31, 2022

India Women (IND-W), on Sunday, July 31, defeated Pakistan Women (PAK-W) by eight wickets in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Women in Blue have made a stupendous comeback after losing their last game by three wickets to Meg Lanning's Australia.

Moreover, Harmanpreet Kaur racked up her 42nd victory as skipper of the Indian team. Most importantly, she surpassed the legendary MS Dhoni's tally of most victories by an Indian captain in the shortest format of the game.

On Sunday, India bowled Pakistan out for 99 in 18 overs after being put in to field first. Sneh Rana, who replaced Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the XI, picked up two crucial wickets of Bismah Maroof and Muneeba Ali in the same over.

Maroof and Muneeba had stitched together a 50-run partnership after Pakistan lost the early wicket of Iram Javed in the second over. Apart from Rana, left-arm spinner Radha Yadav also accounted for two crucial scalps.

India made light work of their run-chase after tracking down the target in 11.4 overs. Smriti Mandhana threw the kitchen sink at everything and racked up a half-century off 31 balls. She stayed unbeaten on 63 and took India over the finish line.

Shafali Verma also played her strokes before being dismissed by Tuba Hassan, who replaced all-rounder Nida Dar after the latter was ruled out of the match due to a concussion.

India Women (IND-W) move up to the top of the points table in CWG 2022

After the win, India moved to the top of the points table with an incredible net run rate of +1.165.

Their last and final Group match is against Barbados, led by Hayley Matthews, on Wednesday, August 3 at Edgbaston. Pakistan, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.768.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far