Comparing Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja's ODI record in Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup 2023

The role of all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja for a team like India is invaluable, perhaps even more than that for other teams as none of the specialist batters can chip in with part-time bowling.

Apart from probably Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, they don't really have any settled batters who could bowl if desperately needed. That's perhaps why they need Hardik as well as Jadeja to fire with both bat and ball in the upcoming Asia Cup.

The conditions in Sri Lanka might suit Jadeja more, but Hardik's role as a potential third pacer and a finisher also makes his being in form crucial. On that note, let's take a look at how both Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja have fared in the ODI cricket that they have played on Sri Lankan soil:

Appearances

Hardik Pandya has played just seven ODIs in Sri Lanka, with four of them coming in India's 2017 tour to the Island nation. The remaining three were when India sent a second-string side to Sri Lanka with the main side preparing for the Test series in England in 2021.

Ravindra Jadeja has played nine ODIs in Sri Lanka with the last appearance being as many as 13 years ago. He was developing as an all-rounder at that stage and naturally couldn't make much of an impact.

Runs, wickets & average

Hardik has a rather appalling record in Sri Lanka, having scored just 38 runs in the seven one-day games that he has played. His highest score has been just 19 and that is something he would really like to improve this time around.

He picked up six wickets in total in these games, being predominantly a third pacer back in 2017. Back to almost full fitness, Hardik will be keen to make an impact with the ball as well.

Jadeja has a highest score of 60* in Sri Lanka, but also has modest numbers with the bat, scoring 128 runs at an average of 25.60. He has notched up seven wickets in the same period.

Overall, it seems pretty clear that neither Hardik Pandya nor Ravindra Jadeja have massive experience in these conditions. However, given how they have grown in importance for Team India, they will be keen to get accustomed to the conditions as soon as possible.