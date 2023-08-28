Comparing Hardik Pandya and Shadab Khan's ODI record in Sri Lanka

Hardik Pandya and Shadab Khan are two extremely dynamic all-rounders in limited-overs cricket. They definitely strengthen the power-hitting abilities of their team towards the back end of the inning. All-rounders are a precious asset in all three formats of the game. It is like having 12 players on your side.

In ODI cricket, Hardik Pandya has scored 1662 runs in 58 innings at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 112, while Shadab Khan has scored 721 runs in 36 innings at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 84.

With the ball, Pandya has picked up 73 wickets in 72 innings at an average of 38 and an economy of 5.59, while Shadab has picked up 77 wickets in 57 innings at an average of 32.18 and an economy of 5.10.

From their career records, we can conclude that Hardik is the more valuable batter, while Shadab is the more valuable bowler. Overall, they are almost equally valuable for their respective teams.

On that note, let's look at how Hardik Pandya and Shadab Khan have fared on Sri Lankan soil in ODI cricket.

Appearances

Hardik Pandya has played seven ODIs in Sri Lanka. He played four matches in the 5-match ODI series against the island nation in 2017.

He was also a part of the squad when India's first-choice Test players were in England ahead of the Pataudi Trophy in 2021. Hardik has played four matches in Colombo (RPS), two in Pallekele, and one in Dambulla.

Interestingly, the recently concluded series against Afghanistan was Shadab Khan's first tour of Sri Lanka in ODI cricket.

He was an integral part of the team in all three matches, chipping in with some top-quality performances. Shadab played two matches in Hambantota and one in Colombo (RPS).

The two will now play their next match in Sri Lanka against each other on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy in the Asia Cup. It will be Shadab Khan's first ODI at the venue.

Runs, wickets, and average

Hardik Pandya has a mediocre record overall in the island nation. He has scored only 38 runs in 4 innings and picked up 6 wickets at an average of 41.33 and an economy of 6, with best bowling figures of 2/50.

Shadab Khan performed very well in the recently concluded series against Afghanistan. Batting at numbers 7 and 8, he scored 90 runs in 3 innings at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 96.77.

His lower-order efforts in both the ODIs at Hambantota proved to be extremely crucial. He also picked up four wickets at an average of 23.75 and an economy rate of 4.52.

Shadab Khan trumps Hardik Pandya in Sri Lanka

Shadab Khan has clearly been the better player in the limited sample space for both players in the country.

However, even Hardik will be extremely crucial for India if they are to go all the way in the upcoming Asia Cup. His spin-hitting skills and ability to finish games would prove to be very critical.

Pakistan may want to get more out of Shadab's batting in the Asia Cup. Hence, they may consider playing him in the top 7. He has improved immensely as a batter in limited overs over the last couple of years.