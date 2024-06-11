Comparing Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's captaincy records in T20Is 

The only blemish on captain Rohit Sharma in the recent T20 World Cup 2024 win against Pakistan was not winning the toss. Batting first on the New York track had been tough and India found that out when they limped their way to 119 despite being placed in a very strong position at the halfway stage.

However, as Rohit Sharma said after the match:

"If they (Pakistan) can restrict us, we can do the same."

The captain was at his tactical best in the defense and found a great accomplice in Jasprit Bumrah as India pulled out a win from just an 8% winning chance (as per the win predictor).

Rohit Sharma used Jasprit Bumrah as a strike weapon and while getting his star pacer back for his third over proved to be game-turning, his use of Axar Patel was equally impressive.

It was the 16th over and Pakistan still had their noses in front. Imad Wasim was on strike and had a favourable match-up in a left-arm spinner. However, Rohit had the fielder at point placed perfectly as Axar kept darting in length deliveries outside the off stump and Imad kept missing his cut. The over cost just two runs and suddenly, it became India’s game to lose.

Rohit Sharma did so for a long time as Mumbai Indians captain. His record as India’s T20I captain is excellent too. In 56 matches as the skipper, he has won 43 and lost just 12. His win percentage is 77.67 - one of the highest win percentages as a T20I captain.

Babar Azam was given the charge after Shaheen Shah Afridi was axed after a series against New Zealand. He has led Pakistan in 83 T20 internationals, most by any international captain, and yet has struggled to get a winning combination, a method to his captaincy. From 83 matches, he has won 46 and lost 29. His win percentage is 61.18 and for a player who has been calling the shots for more than four years, these are rather underwhelming figures.

Babar Azam's impact as a batter in T20s has been questioned

Babar Azam has struggled to set the pace as opposed to Rohit Sharma

While Babar is the leading run-scorer in T20Is, ahead of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, his impact on the results has been missing. There has been a lot of scrutiny on his strike rate and his intent at the top of the order as almost 1400 of his 4080 T20I runs have come in a losing cause.

Several players have criticized the way Babar reacts after losses - both on the field as well as in post-match conferences where he tends to throw his players under the bus.

Pakistan struggled in last year’s 50-overs World Cup and have already lost both their matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup, against the United States of America and India, respectively. His batting has not helped his cause. Against the USA, he scored 44 off 43 and then against India, he was dismissed for 13 off 10 in the powerplay. Pakistan need their batter and captain to clear out these cobwebs in their crucial, upcoming clash against Canada.

