"It was class, responsive captaincy" - Robin Uthappa hails Rohit Sharma's tactics during IND-PAK 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa hailed skipper Rohit Sharma for his brilliant captaincy during the Pakistan clash of the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York on June 9. Uthappa was particularly impressed by Rohit resisting the temptation to open the bowling with Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite defending a sub-par 119, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj opened the bowling and bowled the first two overs. Eventually, Bumrah came on and produced another match-winning spell of 3/14 in four overs to help India pull off a thrilling six-run victory.

Talking about Rohit's captaincy post-game on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel, Uthappa said:

"What I loved about the second innings was Rohit Sharma's captaincy. It was class, responsive captaincy. Anyone else in Rohit Sharma's place, defending 119 would have brought on the trump card in the first over. But Rohit said 'no'. He trusted everyone, he kept faith in each one of them. He said 'you come and execute your role'. In doing that, he actually gave them confidence not just for this match, but for the rest of the tournament."

He added:

"He was saying 'I trust your ability to bowl where you have to bowl'. Brought Arshdeep in the first over, gave Siraj his second over and then he went to Bumrah for the two most important overs in the powerplay. What did Bumrah do? He nearly got a wicket in his first over. And when he came back to bowl the fifth over, he picked the wicket of Babar Azam. He then gave Siraj another over in the 7th over."

Bumrah won his second consecutive Player of the Match award after his heroics against Ireland in India's opening game.

Despite going wicketless, Siraj played a crucial role in India's win with figures of 0/19 in four overs, while Arshdeep picked up 1/31 in his four overs.

"Typically vice-captain role. Top cricket" - Robin Uthappa on Hardik Pandya

Robin Uthappa praised all-rounder Hardik Pandya for his impressive spell despite a slow start in the Pakistan clash.

The 30-year-old conceded 18 runs off his first two overs but came back strongly to finish with outstanding figures of 2/24 in four overs.

"It was just out of the top draw, Rohit Sharma. Brilliant, brilliant captaincy! All the bowlers responded well. Even Hardik Pandya. In the first two overs, I think he gave away 18 runs. Then he got two wickets and gave away just 7 or 6 runs. 4 overs, 24, 2 wickets. Typically vice-captain role. Top cricket," said Uthappa.

Hardik also starred with the ball in India's opening encounter against Ireland with figures of 3/27.

India will look to maintain their winning run when they take on co-hosts USA in their next outing on Wednesday, June 12.

