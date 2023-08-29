Comparing Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's records in Asia Cup ODIs

The transition of Indian cricket from MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli was a phase that almost every Indian cricket aficionado was in love with. Two of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Dhoni and Kohli, have had a huge impact on how Indian cricket has shaped in the last 15 years.

While Dhoni stamped his authority in the white ball formats, winning all three ICC trophies, Kohli emerged as the finest Indian Test captain, having finished his tenure with 40 Test wins.

Dhoni's last international match came in the 2019 World Cup while Virat Kohli will be India's trump card in the upcoming Asia Cup and the World Cup.

Besides their captaincy credentials, both Kohli and Dhoni remain two of the top performers with the bat in the 50 overs format.

Over the years, Dhoni and Kohli have produced some stellar performances in the Asia Cup. With the 16th edition of the tournament slated to get underway in a day's time, let us dissect the white ball numbers of Kohli and Dhoni in Asia Cup ODIs.

#1 MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's Appearances

MS Dhoni made a total of 19 appearances in the ODI format of the Asia Cup. Under his leadership, India won the title twice — in 2010 (ODI) and 2016 (ODIs). He played his first Asia Cup match in 2008 when the tournament was played in Pakistan.

Dhoni's Asia Cup career began with a bang, scoring a magnificent century against Hong Kong. He had a wonderful tournament, scoring 327 runs in 6 matches, including a century and two fifties.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has played 11 Asia Cup matches in the ODI format. He made his Asia Cup debut way back in 2010, which was played in Sri Lanka. He had an indifferent time with the bat, scoring just 67 runs in 4 matches.

Kohli scored 28 in his debut innings against Sri Lanka before nicking one to Sangakkara of the bowling of Lasith Malinga.

In his last Asia Cup (ODIs) back in 2014, Virat Kohli scored a magnificent century against Bangladesh while his highest score of 183 came against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup.

#2 Runs and average

Across 19 ODI innings in the Asia Cup, Dhoni amassed 648 runs at an exceptional average of 64.80, which included 3 fifties and a century. Dhoni had an amazing run with the bat in Pakistan in 2008, having scored 327 runs in 6 games.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has scored 613 runs in 11 matches at an impressive average of 61.30, with a fifty and three centuries to his name.

Kohli was at his lethal best against Pakistan back in 2012 when he scored a match-winning 183. Despite his stellar overall record in the Asia Cup, Kohli couldn't quite make an impact in his maiden tournament outing in 2010.

#3 Milestones

While MS Dhoni played the majority of his ODI career as a finisher, Virat Kohli has always been a top-order batter. Dhoni did bat up the order during the initial stages of his career. Kohli has gotten more opportunities to bat for longer periods of time.

Especially in the captaincy quotient, both the former captains have produced some stellar performances with the bat in the Asia Cup.

In 19 appearances, Dhoni has smashed 3 fifties and a century. He made an immediate impact in his debut Asia Cup match, scoring a blistering century against Hong Kong. He followed it up with scores of 76 and 67 against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively.

Dhoni's third and final fifty in the ODI Asia Cup came against Pakistan in 2010 in Dambulla. His knock of 56 played a significant role in India winning that encounter by 3 wickets.

Coming to Kohli, he has smashed 3 centuries and a fifty in his 11 appearances in the Asia Cup (ODI). He had a below-par outing in his maiden Asia Cup but what transpired in the next edition made everyone take notice of a new phenomenon in world cricket.

Kohli scored 357 runs in 3 matches in the 2012 Asia Cup, with a couple of centuries and a fifty. His maiden Asia Cup century came against Sri Lanka when he scored 108 and also earned the Man of the Match for his knock.

In the very next match, he scored 66 against Bangladesh and followed it up with a colossal 183 against Pakistan. Chasing a stiff target of 330, India romped home with more than 2 overs to spare. Kohli's knock was studded with 22 fours and a six.

Bangladesh faced the brunt of chase master Virat Kohli when he scored an exceptional 136 during the 2014 Asia Cup. He remained unbeaten as India chased down the target of 280.