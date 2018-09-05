Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Comparison between Indian cricket superstars and their Bollywood counterparts

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.25K   //    05 Sep 2018, 10:16 IST

Cricket and movies are the most popular means of entertainment in India. We love to make stars and adore them. They treat players like Sachin as demigods and revere actors like Amir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan throughout India.

Today I have compared the Bollywood actors and Indian cricket players in terms of love, hate, hype, and versatility.

#1. The Underdog

Australia v India - First Test: Day 2
Australia v India - First Test: Day 2

The title belongs to none other than Rahul Dravid. He was a superstar player who played during the time of Sachin Tendulkar and hence never hogged the limelight. Dravid had a perfect technique, sound temperament, and amazing skill to overcome any situation. He played 164 Test matches and scored 13,288 runs at an average of 52.31.

2012 IIFA Awards - Day 3
2012 IIFA Awards - Day 3

Rishi Kapoor is one of the most talented actors, but he seldom got recognition. One reason is that he acted in an era which Amitabh Bachchan ruled. Amitabh overshadowed almost all of his contemporaries. He gave us many hits in movies like Bobby, Karz, Sagar, and other. Of late, Rishi has played his age and he is getting rewards for his hard work.

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
I am an IT professional and a writer.
