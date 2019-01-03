×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Controversial Australian commentator Kerry O'Keeffe's commentary to be blacked out in India

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
742   //    03 Jan 2019, 20:16 IST

Kerry O' Keeffe had drawn the ire of Indian fans with his controversial remarks
Kerry O' Keeffe had drawn the ire of Indian fans with his controversial remarks

What's the Story?

The Indian broadcaster for the India tour of Australia 2018/19, Sony Pictures Sports Network, has decided to black out controversial Aussie commentator Kerry O' Keeffe's commentary from the ongoing series. The exact role of the BCCI in this decision is still unknown but Sony has decided not to air the Australian's commentary.

The Background

During the 3rd Test match between India and Australia at the MCG, Kerry O' Keeffe made some controversial remarks regarding the Indian Railways team in the Ranji Trophy. He hailed the bowlers of Railways as some 'canteen' staff while referring to Mayank Agarwal's triple century in the Ranji Trophy.

He further joked of the names of the Indian players' names and commented, "Why would you name your kid Cheteshwar, Jadeja?” This drew the ire of the Indian fans and O' Keeffe had to apologize for his words later on.

Also Read - Open Letter: Kerry O'Keeffe apologises to Indian cricketers and fans

The Heart of the Matter


Sony Pictures Sports Network will stop using Fox's commentary
Sony Pictures Sports Network will stop using Fox's commentary

The Indian broadcasters used Fox Sports' Australian Commentary 30 minutes after Sony's commentators would commence the proceedings from the studios in Malad, Mumbai and used to switch between the commentators in time intervals.

However, the broadcasters have now got the Fox commentary roster and the Indian viewers will no longer hear the commentary of Kerry O' Keeffe during the remaining India tour of Australia.

“We cannot have someone making snide remarks on Indian players,” a source close to Sony told Mumbai Mirror. The source referred to BCCI's role and added, “We’re sensitive to that matter, we don’t need to be told.”

What's Next?

The fourth and final Test match of the series is currently underway at the SCG and the fans can expect this match to be free from any controversies involving the commentators.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Finn Balor. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
Open Letter: Kerry O'Keeffe apologises to Indian...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Ravi Shastri hits back at...
RELATED STORY
Kerry O'Keeffe apologizes for controversial remarks on...
RELATED STORY
India retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia announce...
RELATED STORY
Twitter lashes out at O'Keeffe after he makes fun of...
RELATED STORY
India will answer Kerry O'Keefe's comments on the field,...
RELATED STORY
Australian cricketer booed by MCG crowd, Bancroft reveals...
RELATED STORY
Australian commentators insult Mayank Agarwal and Ranji...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19: Twitter reacts as Aussies...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli news: Indian skipper comes up with subtle...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | 11:30 PM
IND 303/4 (90.0 ov)
AUS
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us