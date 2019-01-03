Controversial Australian commentator Kerry O'Keeffe's commentary to be blacked out in India

Kerry O' Keeffe had drawn the ire of Indian fans with his controversial remarks

What's the Story?

The Indian broadcaster for the India tour of Australia 2018/19, Sony Pictures Sports Network, has decided to black out controversial Aussie commentator Kerry O' Keeffe's commentary from the ongoing series. The exact role of the BCCI in this decision is still unknown but Sony has decided not to air the Australian's commentary.

The Background

During the 3rd Test match between India and Australia at the MCG, Kerry O' Keeffe made some controversial remarks regarding the Indian Railways team in the Ranji Trophy. He hailed the bowlers of Railways as some 'canteen' staff while referring to Mayank Agarwal's triple century in the Ranji Trophy.

He further joked of the names of the Indian players' names and commented, "Why would you name your kid Cheteshwar, Jadeja?” This drew the ire of the Indian fans and O' Keeffe had to apologize for his words later on.

The Heart of the Matter

Sony Pictures Sports Network will stop using Fox's commentary

The Indian broadcasters used Fox Sports' Australian Commentary 30 minutes after Sony's commentators would commence the proceedings from the studios in Malad, Mumbai and used to switch between the commentators in time intervals.

However, the broadcasters have now got the Fox commentary roster and the Indian viewers will no longer hear the commentary of Kerry O' Keeffe during the remaining India tour of Australia.

“We cannot have someone making snide remarks on Indian players,” a source close to Sony told Mumbai Mirror. The source referred to BCCI's role and added, “We’re sensitive to that matter, we don’t need to be told.”

What's Next?

The fourth and final Test match of the series is currently underway at the SCG and the fans can expect this match to be free from any controversies involving the commentators.

