Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cops alert ahead of India-Pakistan clash, Ponting's warning and more - Cricket News Today, 18th September 2018

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
9.32K   //    18 Sep 2018, 20:47 IST

<p>

India have finally begun their Asia Cup 2018 campaign but it is their upcoming clash against India-Pakistan that is making all the headlines. Cops in Bengaluru are on high alert with bookies attempting to cash in on the high-profile clash between the two fierce rivals.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed isn't a happy camper while Ravichandran Ashwin still harbours hopes of being in India's World Cup 2019 squad and a warning from former Australian captain Ricky Ponting.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

Cops on high alert ahead of India-Pakistan clash

While everyone is eagerly awaiting for the India-Pakistan clash, cops in Bengaluru are also on high alert with betting activities slated to rise. The police are going the extra mile as well in an attempt to clamp down on the bookies, who will be looking to cash in on the highly-anticipated clash.

“Betting has not been so rampant in the city after continuous clamp-downs during the recent IPL matches. However, an India versus Pakistan match is being played after a long time and we are sure punters and bookies in the city will not let the opportunity go waste,” said a senior officer from the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

City police commissioner Suneel Kumar has alerted all the police stations to have their eyes wide open. “We have been receiving information about WhatsApp groups being formed to co-ordinate betting and also some of the regular bookies’ mobiles are suddenly active. So we are keeping an eye on all the old-time bookies, even though we know that Bengaluru might really not be the epicentre for betting rackets,” the officer said. 

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Ricky Ponting Cricket News Today
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
Rift over Kohli's Asia Cup absence, Raina back as captain...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Probable XI to face Hong Kong
RELATED STORY
India's Best XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Indian players who are likely to miss...
RELATED STORY
Ideal middle order combination for India in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's 5 most important players in the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 players that can play at No. 3 in place...
RELATED STORY
Why it makes more sense to include Rishabh Pant right now...
RELATED STORY
India's Probable Playing XI in the 2018 Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can become the next Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Today
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us