Cops alert ahead of India-Pakistan clash, Ponting's warning and more - Cricket News Today, 18th September 2018

Srihari FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 9.32K // 18 Sep 2018, 20:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India have finally begun their Asia Cup 2018 campaign but it is their upcoming clash against India-Pakistan that is making all the headlines. Cops in Bengaluru are on high alert with bookies attempting to cash in on the high-profile clash between the two fierce rivals.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed isn't a happy camper while Ravichandran Ashwin still harbours hopes of being in India's World Cup 2019 squad and a warning from former Australian captain Ricky Ponting.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

Cops on high alert ahead of India-Pakistan clash

While everyone is eagerly awaiting for the India-Pakistan clash, cops in Bengaluru are also on high alert with betting activities slated to rise. The police are going the extra mile as well in an attempt to clamp down on the bookies, who will be looking to cash in on the highly-anticipated clash.

“Betting has not been so rampant in the city after continuous clamp-downs during the recent IPL matches. However, an India versus Pakistan match is being played after a long time and we are sure punters and bookies in the city will not let the opportunity go waste,” said a senior officer from the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

City police commissioner Suneel Kumar has alerted all the police stations to have their eyes wide open. “We have been receiving information about WhatsApp groups being formed to co-ordinate betting and also some of the regular bookies’ mobiles are suddenly active. So we are keeping an eye on all the old-time bookies, even though we know that Bengaluru might really not be the epicentre for betting rackets,” the officer said.

