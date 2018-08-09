Could the 2018 Eng-Ind Test series be the closest five-match Test series since Ashes 2005?

Andrew Flintoff

The 2005 Ashes series was one of the most nail-biting Ashes series the cricketing world has ever witnessed. The ongoing test series between India and England has set the tone for an electrifying battle between the two sides. This also has opened up a debate whether this could be the closest and the most competitive five-match test series since Ashes 2005. England had taken the honours in Ashes 2005, upsetting their arch-rivals Australia, who had cemented their winning streak which had started in the 1989 Ashes series.

In the current series, India's batsmen barring Virat Kohli have failed to put their hands up in the 1st test, their tail did a good job. In the 2nd Test in that Ashes series, like Andrew Flintoff, who had contributed with both bat and ball, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran picked up crucial wickets and added invaluable runs respectively in critical junctures in the 1st Test of the current series. Both nail-biting Tests were held in Edgbaston.

Chasing a reasonably daunting target of 282, Australia were never in the game. At 175-8 on the fourth day, Australia had almost surrendered the series without showing a fight until Bret Lee and Shane Warne came together. They both stitched together a partnership of 45 before Warne fell for 42 at 220-9.

However, the partnership between Lee and Michael Kasprowicz took the game into the wire. Lee and Kasprowicz put together a partnership of 79. The third ball of the 64th over saw Kasprowicz nicking one to Geraint Jones who completed the catch to give England a win in an unforgettable Test match. Lee brought Australia inches famous win, only to lose by a mere margin of two runs.

The shades of any batsmen putting on a reasonably fighting spirit was totally invisible apart from one man in the 1st Test of the current series. Virat Kohli, who is currently in the form of his life was the difference in both the innings. Kohli's 149 in the first innings had cut down England's lead to 13 which would have otherwise been more than 100. Kohli's batting in the second innings kept them alive in pursuit of 194 in the 4th innings.

Ben Stokes trapped Kohli right in front of the middle stump and the Indian captain departed for 51. The wicket of Kohli brought the curtains down on India's hopes of a historic victory. Eventually, India were bowled out for 162. Debutant Sam Curran was crowned man of the match for his four wickets, which he picked in the first innings, and 63 runs in the second innings.

England's batting line-up couldn't reign supreme in both innings. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow catapulted England to 216 for the loss of three wickets in the first innings from where England could manage only 71 runs more. Sam Curran rescued England in the second innings and gave them a match-winning lead of a 193.

With four more Tests to play in the current series, the visitors still have a real positive chance to record a series win. Indian batsmen need to display the much-needed composure as well as the technique to triumph over this English side to which only their skipper can show them the way.