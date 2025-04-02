The County Championship 2025 Division One is set to take place from April 4 to September 27 across different venues in England. 10 teams will compete in the division, namely Durham, Essex, Hampshire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, Worcestershire, Yorkshire, Surrey, Warwickshire, and Sussex. A total of 70 games are scheduled to take place in the competition.

Ad

Sussex and Yorkshire were promoted to Division One in 2025, as they were the top teams in Division Two last year. Meanwhile, Kent and Lancashire have been relegated to Division Two.

With eight wins and four draws in 14 games, Surrey emerged as the County Championship 2024 Division One winners. Durham's David Bedingham was the top-scorer with 1,331 runs, while Essex's Jamie Porter led the bowling tally with 56 wickets.

Each side will play 14 games in the competition and the team with the most points at the end emerges as the winner. 16 points are awarded for a win, eight for a tie, draw fetches the side five points.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the premier first-class tournament of England.

County Championship 2025 Division One: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Round 1, April 4 - 7

Match 1 - Essex vs Surrey, Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford, 3:30 PM

Match 2 - Hampshire vs Yorkshire, Utilita Bowl, 3:30 PM

Match 3 - Nottinghamshire vs Durham, Trent Bridge, 3:30 PM

Ad

Match 4 - Warwickshire vs Sussex, Edgbaston, 3:30 PM

Match 5 - Somerset vs Worcestershire, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 3:30 PM

Round 2, April 11 - 14

Match 6 - Durham vs Warwickshire, Seat Unique Riverside, 3:30 PM

Match 7 - Nottinghamshire vs Essex, Trent Bridge, 3:30 PM

Match 8 - Surrey vs Hampshire, Kia Oval, 3:30 PM

Match 9 - Sussex vs Somerset, 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 3:30 PM

Match 10 - Yorkshire vs Worcestershire, Headingley, 3:30 PM

Round 3, April 18 - 21

Match 11 - Sussex vs Surrey, 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 3:30 PM

Ad

Match 12 - Durham vs Yorkshire, Seat Unique Riverside, 3:30 PM

Match 13 - Essex vs Worcestershire, Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford, 3:30 PM

Match 14 - Hampshire vs Somerset, Utilita Bowl, 3:30 PM

Match 15 - Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire, Edgbaston, 3:30 PM

Round 4, April 25 - 28

Match 16 - Nottinghamshire vs Sussex, Trent Bridge, 3:30 PM

Match 17 - Surrey vs Somerset, Kia Oval, 3:30 PM

Match 18 - Worcestershire vs Durham, Worcestershire, 3:30 PM

Round 5, May 2 - 5

Match 19 - Yorkshire vs Warwickshire, Edgbaston, 3:30 PM

Ad

Match 20 - Hampshire vs Durham, Utilita Bowl, 3:30 PM

Match 21 - Somerset vs Essex, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 3:30 PM

Round 6, May 9 - 12

Match 22 - Essex v Yorkshire, Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford, 3:30 PM

Match 23 - Warwickshire v Surrey, Edgbaston, 3:30 PM

Match 24 - Nottinghamshire v Hampshire, Trent Bridge, 3:30 PM

Match 25 - Sussex v Worcestershire, 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 3:30 PM

Round 7, May 16 - 19

Match 26 - Durham vs Nottinghamshire, Seat Unique Riverside, 3:30 PM

Ad

Match 27 - Somerset vs Sussex, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 3:30 PM

Match 28 - Surrey v Yorkshire, Kia Oval, 3:30 PM

Match 29 - Warwickshire v Hampshire, Edgbaston, 3:30 PM

Match 30 - Worcestershire v Essex, Worcestershire, 3:30 PM

Round 8, May 23 - 26

Match 31 - Durham vs Somerset, Seat Unique Riverside, 3:30 PM

Match 32 - Hampshire vs Sussex, Utilita Bowl, 3:30 PM

Match 33 - Surrey vs Essex, Kia Oval, 3:30 PM

Match 34 - Worcestershire vs Warwickshire, Worcestershire, 3:30 PM

Match 35 - Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire, Headingley, 3:30 PM

Ad

Round 9, June 22 - 25

Match 36 - Durham vs Sussex, Seat Unique Riverside, 3:30 PM

Match 37 - Essex vs Hampshire, Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford, 3:30 PM

Match 38 - Warwickshire vs Somerset, Edgbaston, 3:30 PM

Match 39 - Worcestershire vs Surrey, Worcestershire, 3:30 PM

Match 40 - Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire, Trent Bridge, 3:30 PM

Round 10, June 29 - July 2

Match 41 - Yorkshire vs Essex, York, 3:30 PM

Match 42 - Surrey vs Durham, Kia Oval, 3:30 PM

Match 43 - Somerset vs Nottinghamshire, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 3:30 PM

Ad

Match 44 - Hampshire vs Worcestershire, Utilita Bowl, 3:30 PM

Match 45 - Sussex vs Warwickshire, 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 3:30 PM

Round 11, July 22 - 25

Match 46 - Somerset vs Durham, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 3:30 PM

Match 47 - Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire, Utilita Bowl, 3:30 PM

Match 48 - Sussex vs Essex, 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 3:30 PM

Match 49 - Yorkshire vs Surrey, Scarborough, 3:30 PM

Match 50 - Warwickshire vs Worcestershire, Edgbaston, 3:30 PM

Round 12, July 29 - August 1

Match 51 - Durham vs Surrey, Seat Unique Riverside, 3:30 PM

Ad

Match 52 - Essex vs Warwickshire, Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford, 3:30 PM

Match 53 - Yorkshire vs Sussex, Scarborough, 3:30 PM

Match 54 - Worcestershire vs Hampshire, Worcestershire, 3:30 PM

Match 55 - Nottinghamshire vs Somerset, Trent Bridge, 3:30 PM

Round 13, September 8 - 11

Match 56 - Essex vs Durham, Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford, 3:30 PM

Match 57 - Somerset vs Yorkshire, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 3:30 PM

Match 58 - Surrey vs Warwickshire, Kia Oval, 3:30 PM

Match 59 - Sussex vs Hampshire, 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 3:30 PM

Ad

Match 60 - Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire, Worcestershire, 3:30 PM

Round 14, September 15 - 18

Match 61 - Warwickshire vs Essex, Edgbaston, 3:30 PM

Match 62 - Durham vs Worcestershire, Seat Unique Riverside, 3:30 PM

Match 63 - Somerset vs Hampshire, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 3:30 PM

Match 64 - Sussex vs Yorkshire, 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 3:30 PM

Match 65 - Surrey v Nottinghamshire, Kia Oval, 3:30 PM

Round 15, September 24 - 27

Match 66 - Essex vs Somerset, Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford, 3:30 PM

Match 67 - Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire, Trent Bridge, 3:30 PM

Ad

Match 68 - Hampshire vs Surrey, Utilita Bowl, 3:30 PM

Match 69 - Worcestershire vs Sussex, Worcestershire, 3:30 PM

Match 70 - Yorkshire vs Durham, Headingley, 3:30 PM

County Championship 2025 Division One: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Generally, the home teams live-stream the games on their respective YouTube channels. You can hop on to the website/application on PC or mobile to enjoy the live action.

County Championship 2025 Division One: Full squads

Essex

Ad

Adam Rossington, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Jordan Cox, Charles Allison, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Dean Elgar, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Jamal Richards, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer, Noah Thain, Samuel Cook, Jamie Porter

Hampshire

Ben Brown, Joseph Eckland, Ben McDermott, James Vince, Nick Gubbins, Fletcha Middleton, Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Aneurin Donald, Toby Albert, Ross Whiteley, Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Michael Neser, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Abbas, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, John Turner, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, Scott Currie, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, Sonny Baker, Mark Stoneman

Ad

Nottinghamshire

Tom Moores, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Dane Schadendorf, Ben Duckett, Jack Haynes, Will Young, Haseeb Hameed, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Sam King, Ashton Turner, Matthew Montgomery, Travis Holland, Freddie McCann, Lyndon James, Steven Mullaney, Liam Patterson-White, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Daniel Sams, Moises Henriques, Robert Lord, Olly Stone, Josh Tongue, Matthew Carter, Dillon Pennington, Dane Paterson, James Hayes, Jacob Duffy, Farhan Ahmed, Conor McKerr, Tom Giles, Fergus O'Neill, Mohammad Abbas

Ad

Sussex

Oliver Carter, John Simpson, Tom Alsop, Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Tom Clark, Steven Smith, Tom Haines, Daniel Hughes, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Danial Ibrahim, James Coles, Nathan McAndrew, George Thomas II, Jayden Seales, Nantes Thomas, Troy Henry, Jack Joshua Carson, Henry Thomas Crocombe, George Garton, Sean Hunt, Ollie Robinson, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Jaydev Unadkat, Gurinder Sandhu

Warwickshire

Alex Davies, Robert Yates, Ed Barnard, Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell , Danny Briggs, Michael Booth, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Tom Latham, Beau Webster, Hassan Ali, Vishwa Fernando, Ethan Bamber

Ad

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, William Luxton, George Hill, Jawad Akhtar, Jordan Thompson, Will Sutherland, Yash Vagadia, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Noah Kelly, Adil Rashid, Alexander Wade, Ben Coad, Ben Sears, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Jack White, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Buckingham, Matt Milnes, Will O'Rourke, Jack White

Surrey

Rory Burns, Nathan Barnwell, Josh Blake, Jordan Clark, Matt Fisher, Ben Foakes, Luke Griffiths, Dan Lawrence, Ryan Patel, Dominic Sibley, Cameron Steel, Seb Stuart-Reckling, Ollie Sykes, James Taylor, Adam Thomas, and Yousef Majid

Ad

Worcestershire

Henry Cullen, Gareth Roderick, Ben Cox, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Matthew Waite, Ethan Brookes, Kashif Ali, Taylor Cornall, Brett D'Oliveira, Jason Holder, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Fateh Singh, Tom Taylor, Josh Tongue, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Dillon Pennington, Jack Brooks, Josh Baker, Yadvinder Singh, Harry Darley, James Hartshorn, Amar Virdi, Jack Home, Jacob Duffy

Somerset

Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Tom Banton, James Rew, Josh Davey, Lewis Goldsworthy, Alfie Ogborne, Shoaib Bashir, Jake Ball, Migael Pretorius, Matt Henry

Ad

Durham

Alex Lees, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Colin Ackermann, David Bedingham, Oliver Robinson, Bas de Leede, James Minto, Daniel Hogg, Chemar Holder, Callum Parkinson, Scott Borthwick, Ben Raine, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, George Drissell, Graham Clark, Brendan Doggett, Emilio Gay, Sam Conners, Will Rhodes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️