CPL 2018, 10th Match, St. Lucia Stars vs Barbados Tridents: Preview, Match Details, Team News

The tenth match of this year's Caribbean Premier League will see St. Lucia Stars face off against the Barbados Tridents.

The Stars seem to find different ways of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Against Trinbago Knight Riders, they posted a formidable score of 212 and had the match under control with TKR requiring 85 to win in the last 5 overs. But owing to a breathtaking display of power-hitting from Darren Bravo, the Knight Riders amassed 80 runs from the next 3 overs to clinch an improbable victory and pile on the Stars' agony who have now lost 15 matches on the trot across 3 editions in the CPL.

Time is running out for them as they are yet to register points on the board in four games this season, so they must find a way to break the jinx before it is too late.

The Barbados Tridents on the other hand, couldn't have asked for a better way to kick-off their campaign as they secured a commanding win against Guyana Amazon Warriors. Shai Hope (88) led the way with the bat and was supported ably by Steve Smith (41) and Nicholas Pooran (45) while Raymon Reifer's (5/20) venomous spell with the ball completed a clinical performance from the Tridents. They would hope to keep the winning momentum going and make it two out of two against a Stars' team which is low on confidence.

An interesting sub-plot also awaits the spectators as the suspended Australian duo of Steve Smith and David Warner are set to play against each other.

Match Details

Date: August 17, 2018

Time: 9 pm LOCAL; 6:30 am IST (Aug 18); 1:00 am GMT (Aug 18)

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Head-to-head

Overall: SLS 2 - 8 BT

At Gros Islet: SLS 1 - 3 BT

Team News

Tridents look to build on their winning start

Kesrick Williams and Mark Chapman missed Stars' previous game due to injuries. They should come back into the side as soon as they are available. Obed McCoy was expensive with the ball and he may lose his place to Mohammad Sami even if Williams remains unavailable.

St. Lucia Stars (likely): 1) David Warner 2) Andre Fletcher [wk] 3) Lendl Simmons 4) Kieron Pollard [c] 5) Darren Sammy 6) Rahkeem Cornwall 7) Mark Chapman/Chandrapaul Hemraj 8) Kavem Hodge 9) Mitchell McClenaghan 10) Qais Ahmad 11) Mohammad Sami

Tridents have no reason to tinker with their winning combination.

Barbados Tridents (likely): 1) Martin Guptill 2) Dwayne Smith 3) Steve Smith 4) Shai Hope 5) Nicholas Pooran [wk] 6) Jason Holder [c] 7) Raymon Reifer 8) Ashley Nurse 9) Imran Khan 10) Wahab Riaz 11) Mohammad Irfan

Quotes

"Scoring 212 was a fantastic effort from our guys. We set it up well, but TKR showed the class they had. It is a difficult pill to swallow, but I take the responsibility for my over that changed the game. We have another six games to go and it would be nice to come here tomorrow and look to be positive." - Kieron Pollard asserts the need for his side to remain positive

"Well balanced right now. Really happy with the way the boys played their cricket. We have some quality players in our side; it was good that Shai stepped up today. We have a lot to improve and do not want to get complacent. We have a wealth of knowledge in the team with the likes of Smith to help us on the field." - Jason Holder was pleased after Tridents' dominating performance

Full Squads

St. Lucia Stars: Kieron Pollard [c], Andre Fletcher, David Warner, Lendl Simmons, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Chapman, Darren Sammy, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Sami, Mitchell McClenaghan, Kesrick Williams, Kavem Hodge, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Christopher Lamont, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Jaskaran Malhotra

Barbados Tridents: Jason Holder [c], Martin Guptill, Shai Hope, Steven Smith, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Smith, Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Dominic Drakes, Roston Chase, Tion Webster, Imran Khan, Shamar Springer, Sunny Sohal, Chemar Holder