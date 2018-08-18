CPL 2018, 11th Match, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Preview, Match Details, Team News

Tallawahs have been in red-hot form this season

Jamaica Tallawahs will take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the eleventh match of this year's Caribbean Premier League which will be the first game of the season to be played in the United States of America.

The Tallawahs have begun their campaign in style by winning all three of their matches so far and sit pretty on the top of the points table. Their latest victory was a comprehensive 47-run out of St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots with the protagonists being Ross Taylor who scored an unbeaten half-century and Krishmar Santokie who bowled a sensational spell of 2/13 in his 4 overs.

The biggest plus for Tallawahs this season has been different people contributing in every match and if the trend continues, oppositions will find the going very difficult against them.

The Warriors suffered their first defeat of CPL 2018 against Barbados Tridents and would want to return to winning ways as soon as possible. Warriors need more significant contributions from their middle-order, which has so far either fed on brisk starts from the top order or crumbled under the pressure of soaring asking rates.

Both of their wins have come on the back of economical bowling efforts and they will once again bank on the accuracy of Imran Tahir to curb Jamaica's destructive batsmen. Needless to say, if they are to challenge the Tallawahs in this kind of form, it is imperative for the Warriors to be at their very best in all facets of the game.

So as the action moves to Florida, the stage is set for a cracking contest between Tallawahs' power-packed batting lineup and Warriors' efficient bowling attack.

Match Details

Date: August 18, 2018

Time: 8 pm LOCAL; 05:30 am IST (Aug 19); 12:00 am GMT (Aug 19)

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Head-to-head

Overall: JT 6 - 8 GAW

The teams are yet to play against each other at Lauderhill

Team News

Can the Warriors break Tallawahs' unbeaten run?

Despite losing their last match, Warriors are likely to continue with the same team.

Guyana Amazon Warriors (likely): 1) Chadwick Walton 2) Luke Ronchi [wk] 3) Shimron Hetmyer 4) Shoaib Malik [c] 5) Jason Mohammed 6) Sherfane Rutherford 7) Chris Green 8) Sohail Tanvir 9) Rayad Emrit 10) Keemo Paul 11) Imran Tahir

If Johnson Charles regains fitness, he will walk back into the Tallawahs' side. No further changes are expected.

Jamaica Tallawahs (likely): 1) Johnson Charles/Steven Jacobs 2) Glenn Phillips [wk] 3) Andre McCarthy 4) Ross Taylor 5) Rovman Powell 6) Kennar Lewis 7) Andre Russell [c] 8) Imad Wasim 9) Krishmar Santokie 10) Oshane Thomas 11) Adam Zampa

Quotes

"Very good feeling winning a difficult one in Trinidad and then winning two back to back games at home. I just hope we keep going and I just want to say well done to the boys. We have all bases covered in the bowling. We have good balance and we have the depth in our attack and I hope we continue to do well. It's been a very good deck (Florida) and I'm gonna say good luck to the guys and we will have a few practice sessions there and I hope we can keep the momentum going." - Andre Russell is pleased with Tallawahs' start to the season

"It happens in cricket where you win and lose games, but it is important how we come back. Credit goes to Shai Hope and Smith for the way they batted after losing early wickets. Also Pooran then exploited the momentum in the end. If you play on a good pitch, we need to contain the opposition to under 160. Also with our batting if someone scores a fifty, we end up on the winning side." - Shoaib Malik reflects on what went wrong in Warriors' first defeat of the tournament

Full Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell [c], Imad Wasim, David Miller, Ross Taylor, Rovman Powell, Samuel Badree, Kemar Roach, Glenn Phillips, Andre McCarthy, Krishmar Santokie, Johnson Charles, Steven Taylor, Kennar Lewis, Steven Jacobs, Oshane Thomas, Kirstan Kallicharan, Elmore Hutchinson, Jermaine Blackwood, Adam Zampa

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shoaib Malik [c], Chadwick Walton, Luke Ronchi, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Chris Green, Sherfane Rutherford, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit, Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Cameron Delport, Veerasammy Permaul, Roshon Primus, Devendra Bishoo, Gajanand Singh, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Netravalkar, Akshaya Persaud.