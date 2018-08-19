CPL 2018, 12th Match, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Preview, Match Details, Team News

Devansh Agarwal
19 Aug 2018, 16:50 IST

Russell single-handedly demolished TKR in their previous meeting

Jamaica Tallawahs will face off against Trinbago Knight Riders in the twelfth match of this year's Caribbean Premier League.

The Tallawahs have less than 24 hours to recover from their first defeat of the season at the hands of Guyana Amazon Warriors. It was a day of collective failure for the hosts as they first conceded over 200 runs before being bowled out for 138 themselves and as a result, they also lost their top spot on the points table. The Tallawahs have now lost 4 out of the 5 matches they've played at Lauderhill in the CPL and would hope to improve the record as soon as possible.

Trinbago Knight Riders are fresh from a stunning heist against the St. Lucia Stars as Darren Bravo (94 off 36) accompanied by Brendon McCullum (68 off 42) led them to an improbable victory after they were in rocked early in a 212-run chase. After four games, the Knight Riders are placed third in the league and would want to move further upwards by collecting 2 points against the second-placed Tallawahs.

Meanwhile, Andre Russell will be excited to play against his favourite opposition- he has two CPL hundreds against TKR- and the Tallawahs wouldn't mind him repeating even half of his awe-inspiring performance earlier this season.

Match Details

Date: August 19, 2018

Time: 6 pm LOCAL; 03:30 am IST (Aug 20); 10 pm GMT

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Head-to-head

Overall: JT 9 - 4 TKR

The teams are yet to play against each other at Lauderhill

Match 3, CPL 2018: Jamaica Tallawahs beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 4 wickets

Team News

Darren Bravo and Brendon McCullum helped TKR to an unlikely win

Samuel Badree played his first match of the season against the Warriors but failed to make an impact in a collective failure by the bowling unit. David Miller also got his first opportunity after completing his international duties for South Africa. Tallawahs are likely to persist with the same combination unless Johnson Charles recovers from his injury.

Jamaica Tallawahs (likely): 1) Kennar Lewis 2) Glenn Phillips [wk] 3) Ross Taylor 4) David Miller 5) Rovman Powell 6) Andre Russell [c] 7) Imad Wasim 8) Krishmar Santokie 9) Samuel Badree 10) Adam Zampa 11) Oshane Thomas

Kevon Cooper missed TKR's last game due to a niggle. If available for selection, he could replace either Javon Searles or Shannon Gabriel.

Trinbago Knight Riders (likely): 1) Chris Lynn 2) Sunil Narine 3) Colin Munro 4) Brendon McCullum 5) Darren Bravo 6) Denesh Ramdin [wk] 7) Dwayne Bravo [c] 8) Kevon Cooper 9) Javon Searles/Shannon Gabriel 10) Fawad Ahmed 11) Ali Khan

Quotes

"Credit goes to them, they played well. I think the momentum went down for us, after that (Miller's) run out. Things started happening all of a sudden. In T20 cricket, momentum is everything. When you are chasing a big total, you have to stay on top. Overall it was a good game. We pulled it back well during bowling. I think with the batters we have, we should have got the target. We know we have to do well and gel together as a team. You got to know how losing a game feels." - Tallawahs skipper Andre Russell after his side's first defeat of the season

"It was a pretty good batting wicket, we obviously didn't get off to a good start but McCullum and I got into a good partnership and that paid off. He knew his strengths, I knew my strengths and we used the breeze flowing across the ground. He said he'll take one end and I'll keep doing it from mine." - Darren Bravo after his match-winning knock against St. Lucia Stars

Full Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell [c], Imad Wasim, David Miller, Ross Taylor, Rovman Powell, Samuel Badree, Kemar Roach, Glenn Phillips, Andre McCarthy, Krishmar Santokie, Johnson Charles, Steven Taylor, Kennar Lewis, Steven Jacobs, Oshane Thomas, Kirstan Kallicharan, Elmore Hutchinson, Jermaine Blackwood, Adam Zampa

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo [c], Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Colin Munro, Khary Pierre, Ronsford Beaton, Javon Searles, Kevon Cooper, Nikita Miller, Anderson Phillip, Hamza Tariq, Amir Jangoo, Shannon Gabriel, Fawad Ahmed, Terrance Hinds