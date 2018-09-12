Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
CPL 2018 Eliminator: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, preview and predicted Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
371   //    12 Sep 2018, 13:21 IST

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots aim to replicate their show against Tallawahs to book their berth in the second qualifier

Both Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will aim to book their berth for the second qualifier against Trinbago Knight Riders, when they face each other in the Eliminator of the CPL 2018 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday, September 12. Both teams have played eight matches against each other with the Tallawahs leading the scoreline 5-3.

In their most recent clash on September 2, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots got the better of Jamaica Tallawahs. In that rain-affected clash, the Tallawahs posted 206/6 batting first and then the Patriots chased down their revised target of 118 with five balls to spare.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Patriots will be the more confident side going into this game due to their emphatic victory over the Tallawahs in their previous group clash. The Patriots have been inconsistent this season. After defeats against Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders anThe Patriots bounced back into the tournament with back-to-back wins over Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Tridents respectively. In their last match, they narrowly managed to chase the Tridents' total of 168 to win by two wickets.

Batting: Skipper Chris Gayle has been their leading run-getter with 257 runs this CPL season and the team will be hoping that he fires for them in do or die fixture against the Tallawahs. Rassie van der Dussen scored 45* in reverse encounter against the Tallawahs and will be expected to replicate it here. These two along with Evin Lewis forms a formidable batting lineup and have the ability to thrash any bowling attack on their day.

Bowling: Ben Cutting has been Patriots leading wicket-taker this season with 10 wickets in 9 matches and the Australian seamer will once again be their go-to man with the ball. While Tabraiz Shamsi who claimed the best figures of 4-0-16-2 in the last game can also be effective on this spin-friendly track. Except these two they will also bank on the likes of Carlos Brathwaite and Sheldon Cottrell to bowl well and strike early in the innings.

Expected Playing XI: Chris Gayle (c), Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mahmudullah, Devon Thomas, Alzarri Joseph, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Ben Cutting and Sheldon Cottrell.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament
Jamaica Tallawahs missed qualifier one berth due to net run rate and now they will
aim
leave no stones unturned to seal their qualifier two berth

Jamaica Tallawahs failed to seal qualifier one berth despite their resounding win against Guyana Amazon Warriors by eight wickets in their last group game. On the CPL 2018 points table, they ended on the third spot with 12 points due to run rate. Now they will aim to leave no stones unturned to cement their berth in qualifier two.

Batting: Glenn Phillips is currently third on the list of top run-scorers this CPL with 354 runs and has a strike rate of 142.74. Rovman Powell blasted a 40-ball 84 in his last knock against the Patriots and is coming off 55 not-out against the Warriors. Similarly, Ross Taylor too smashed an unbeaten fifty both in that game. These three are likely to be key figures against Patriots in eliminator as well.

Bowling: Oshane Thomas and Andre Russell with 15 and 14 wickets respectively have been the pick of the bowlers for Jamaica and the onus will once again be on these two to take wickets and exert pressure on the Patriots. Ish Sodhi and Samuel Badree could also do well here with the wicket expected to offer some support for the spinners.

Expected Playing XI: Andre Russell (C), Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Steven Jacobs, Samuel Badree, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Ross Taylor, Rovman Powell and David Miller.

Caribbean Premier League 2018 Jamaica Tallawahs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Andre Russell Chris Gayle Providence Stadium - Guyana
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
