CPL 2018: Irfan's sensational spell goes in vain as Barbados lose to St Kitts and Nevis

Sachin Arora FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 26 Aug 2018, 14:44 IST

Barbados Tridents v St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament

Mohammad Irfan bowled a magnificent spell of 4-3-1-2 for the Barbados Tridents against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2018.

Batting first, Jason Holder (54) helped Tridents to post a decent 147 for 6 on the board at the end of their 20 overs. Small contributions from Martin Guptill, Dwayne Smith and Shai Hope helped Barbados to reach such respectable score. Anton Devcich and Ben Cutting were the pick of the bowlers for the Patriots as they shared two wickets each.

Chasing 148, Patriots lost their captain Chris Gayle on the very first ball of the innings. In the next over also, they lost their second wicket as well in the form Evin Lewis. Irfan's first two overs were both wicket maidens.

His spell of four overs included three maiden overs. The solitary run that he conceded in the match came off the last ball of his spell.

Patriots were on the back foot in the first half of their innings as Wahab Rahaz also supported Irfan with his decent bowling.

Brandon King and wicketkeeper Devon Thomas, then, stayed on the crease and waited for the right overs to start smashing the ball. This came off Steve Smith as he went on to concede 37 runs from his two overs without taking any wicket.

King got out after scoring 60 in the 13th over to Ashley Nurse who was soon followed by Thomas. But then Tom Cooper and Ben Cutting came to the rescue and ensured that their team does not face any difficulty in crossing the finishing line with six wickets remaining in hand.

Brief scores: Barbados Tridents 147/6 in 20 overs (Jason Holder 54; Ben Cutting 2-18) lost to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 148/4 in 18.5 overs (Brandon King 60; Mohammad Irfan 2-1) by six wickets.