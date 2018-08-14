CPL 2018 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St. Lucia Stars: Preview, Match Details, Team News

Devansh Agarwal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 215 // 14 Aug 2018, 14:04 IST

Russell brought up his century off 40 balls- the fastest ever in CPL history

The seventh match of this year's Caribbean Premier League will see Jamaica Tallawahs face off against the St. Lucia Stars.

The Tallawahs enjoyed a perfect start to their campaign courtesy Andre Russell who had a dream start to his captaincy career as he registered the first hat-trick of the season before smashing a 49-ball 121 to stun TKR at the Queen's Park Oval. However, the Tallawahs would be keen to put up a better show with the ball, as they cannot realistically expect to get away with conceding over 200 runs every time.

Meanwhile, the St. Lucia Stars ended just three runs short of breaking their losing streak in the CPL which has now extended to 13 matches. Despite being set a very chaseable target of 142 on the back of a disciplined bowling effort, the famed batting lineup of the Stars failed to deliver and crumbled under pressure.

So as the Tallawahs prepare to play their first match at home this season, the visitors are desperate to end their agonizingly long winless run.

Match Details

Date: August 14, 2018

Time: 04:30 am IST (Aug 15); 6:00 pm Local; 11:00 pm GMT

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Head-to-head

Overall: JT 6 - 3 SLS

At Sabina Park: JT 2 - 0 SLS

Team News

Stars need Warner to regain form [source: cplt20.com}

The Tallawahs surprisingly overlooked Samuel Badree, ranked no.7 in the list of T20I bowlers, for their first match. But given that Adam Zampa bowled well, Badree may continue to warm the bench. Kemar Roach was their most expensive bowler against TKR and could face the axe if the Tallawahs are open to changing a winning combination.

Jamaica Tallawahs (likely): 1) Johnson Charles 2) Glenn Phillips [wk] 3) Andre McCarthy 4) Ross Taylor 5) Rovman Powell 6) Kennar Lewis 7) Andre Russell [c] 8) Imad Wasim 9) Krishmar Santokie 10) Kemar Roach 11) Adam Zampa

Darren Sammy missed the last match due to an injury. If he remains unavailable, Kavem Hodge should retain his place.

St. Lucia Stars (likely): 1) David Warner 2) Lendl Simmons 3) Andre Fletcher [wk] 4) Kieron Pollard [c] 5) Darren Sammy/Kavem Hodge 6) Rahkeem Cornwall 7) Mark Chapman 8) Mitchell McClenaghan 9) Kesrick Williams 10) Mohammad Sami 11) Qais Ahmad

Quotes

"First game as a captain at this level, definitely it's a good start. I am gonna enjoy this till it lasts. The hard work has been paying off. I don't have a problem batting at 7. We have a dinosaur tail. I get the job done there, so I am happy." - Andre Russell after Jamaica's come-from-behind win against TKR

"When we look back, the bowlers brought us back into the game, we played 35 good overs, but a couple of bad overs tripped us. They bowled well in the powerplay overs, but that wasn't the reason for our loss. We both (himself and Simmons) had experience and should have taken the team home." - Kieron Pollard rued Stars' inability to get over the line

Full Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell [c], Imad Wasim, David Miller, Ross Taylor, Rovman Powell, Samuel Badree, Kemar Roach, Glenn Phillips, Andre McCarthy, Krishmar Santokie, Johnson Charles, Steven Taylor, Kennar Lewis, Steven Jacobs, Oshane Thomas, Kirstan Kallicharan, Elmore Hutchinson, Jermaine Blackwood, Adam Zampa

St. Lucia Stars: Kieron Pollard [c], Andre Fletcher, David Warner, Lendl Simmons, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Chapman, Darren Sammy, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Sami, Mitchell McClenaghan, Kesrick Williams, Kavem Hodge, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Christopher Lamont, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Jaskaran Malhotra